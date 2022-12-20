BTS’ Busan Concert Film, ‘BTS Yet To Come In Cinemas,’ to Hit Theaters in 2023

BTS‘ massive free-of-charge show at Busan’s World Expo in October welcomed upwards of 50,000 in-person guests but fans who missed out will now have a chance to experience the performance on the big screen. On Tuesday, the group revealed the concert film, “BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas,” will be hitting movie theaters worldwide starting Feb. 1.

The concert has been “re-edited and remixed” for theaters and will be complete with new close-ups and a “whole new view” of the entire show. It will be played in over 110 countries and territories for a limited time only, with ticket sales opening on Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. PST and 7 p.m. EST (Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. KST/12 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. CET). For more information and to purchase tickets see here.

“BTS ‘Yet to Come’ in Busan” concert was held in support of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and represented an attempt to introduce the city and Korean culture to a global audience. It featured 19 songs in total and the band’s members — Jin, RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Suga and Jung Kook — played some of their most beloved hits, including “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Idol,” as well as the first concert performance of “Run BTS” from June’s “Proof” album.

“The setlist comprised songs that best represent the band and anyone—beyond ARMY—can easily sing along,” said Hybe in a previous statement. The movie is presented by Hybe, Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPlex.

There will also be a special Feb. 4 event dedicated to “light stick screenings,” where fans are welcome to bring in the group’s signature glow sticks to ramp up the concert fun. “Yet to Come” will be released in multiple special formats including the immersive 270-degree field of view ScreenX, 4DX, which imitates the concert’s live atmosphere, and 4DX Screen, which combines both formats.

“We are thrilled to announce our second ScreenX collaboration and first 4DX, 4DXScreeen collaboration with BTS,” added Jong Ryeol Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “This film is made for both special formats, which fans can experience our movie completely through enlarged screens with 3 different angles and moving motion seats aligning to BTS’s music.”

This will be the fifth movie BTS has released in recent years and follows “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul: Live Viewing,” as well as 2020’s “Break the Silence: The Movie,” 2019’s “Bring the Soul: The Movie” and 2018’s “Burn the Stage: The Movie.” The Busan show was BTS’ final performance together for some time, due to their members’ mandatory military service. Jin, as the eldest member of the group, has already enlisted for active duty and the rest of his bandmates will likely fulfill their military responsibilities through 2025.