BTS’ Management Asks Fans Not to Visit Jin’s Military Site

BigHit, BTS‘ management company, has issued a statement asking fans of the South Korean supergroup to “please refrain” from visiting the site where the group’s Jin will be inducted into his mandatory service slated for later this month.

On Dec. 5, the company uploaded a note to the WeVerse site asking fans to take “note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment,” as the entrance ceremony is exclusively for “military personnel and their families only.”

“In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts,” the note read.

They also advised the ARMY “not to get adversely affected” by unauthorized merch sales or ticket sales that “illegally [use] artist IP” profiting off of Jin’s enlistment, and added that they will take legal action against said attempts. “We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back,” the letter concluded. “Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time.”

According to a previous announcement, 30-year-old Jin will begin training on Dec. 13 as the first of seven BTS stars to enlist in South Korea’s mandatory 18-month service — though the length of service may differ from member to member. At the time, BigHit noted that the group will reconvene around 2025 after seven members complete enlistment.

Earlier this year, the band announced they would be going on a temporary hiatus to focus on their solo careers which kicked off with J-Hope’s headlining performance at this year’s Lollapalooza. Since then, several group members have released solo projects and singles, including Jin who notched his first solo chart entry with “The Astronaut.”