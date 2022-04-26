Tyler, the Creator, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Many More for Pharrell Williams’ ‘Something in the Water’ Festival

Pharrell Williams has announced the return of his summer music festival “Something in the Water,” produced by Redrock Entertainment and Live Nation.

The festival will take place in Washington, DC on Juneteenth weekend (June 17-19) with the rapper and producer included on a lineup that also features Lil Baby, Chloe x Halle, Lil Uzi Vert, Tierra Whack, Run the Jewels, Pusha T, Dave Matthews Band, and more (See the full lineup below).

The festival first opened its stages in Williams’ hometown of Virginia Beach back in 2019, however, the festival has since been relocated to Washington, D.C.

In a press statement released last October, Williams shared that the festival would not take place in Virginia due to “toxic energy” from local authorities. The fallout was a result of the March 2021 death of Donovon Lynch, Williams’ cousin, who was killed by a Virginia Beach police officer not wearing an active body camera amid other alleged affairs.

“DC has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician. It is the land where Go- Go Music was birthed which has provided so much for our people. Our sponsors continue to go the extra mile to show that Something In The Water is so much more than a festival. The goodwill we generate is a defining trait of who we are. We will always have the hottest artists, but to pair that energy with these brands showing up for the community is what makes this festival a vehicle for change,” said Pharrell in a statement.

“If you’re celebrating music, if you’re celebrating Black excellence, if you’re drawing attention to the people who have dedicated their lives to knocking down barriers and uplifting our communities — then there is no better place to do that than in Washington, DC,” added Mayor Muriel Bowser.

In addition, Virginia residents will have special access to a “Virginia Locals Only” presale taking place on Friday, April 29 beginning at 10 am ET through 5 pm ET. Three-day passes will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, April 30th at 10am local time.