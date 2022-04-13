Coachella 2022: A Guide to the Desert Festival’s Hottest Parties

Welcome back, Coachella!

Three long years after Indio, California welcomed the last festival in the desert, around 125,000 fans will finally be returning to the Empire Polo Grounds and the surrounding cities. Palm Springs, La Quinta, and Thermal will welcome guests with a myriad of unofficial Coachella events, like Galore Ranch hosted by Tyga, and Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry, Day Club Palm Springs and much more. A full list — of the ones we can talk about, at least — is below.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia plus the Weeknd (who replaced Kanye West as Sunday headliners) top this year’s lineup.

ONE-TIME EVENTS

Desert Disco

Thursday, April 14 from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

The Alibi & Flood are hosting Desert Disco — the first annual Desert Disco kick-off party with the Alibi (longtime Spaceland /Echo booker Liz Garo and Melanie Tusquella’s new venue). The event will feature DJ sets by the Alchemist, visual artist Kii Arens, DJ Chocolatebarbangs, and special guests. This event is 21+. Admission is first-come, first-served (based on capacity) and RSVP is required for entry.

369 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Rolling Stone’s “Welcome to Fabulous Palm Springs Kick-Off Party”

Thursday, April 14 from 8-11 p.m.

In partnership with Zouk Nightlife and presented by Resorts World Las Vegas, the annual welcome bash at Rolling Stone Live will feature DJs Honey, Pookie and the Archer.

Arrive, Palm Springs

Rolling Stone Live Palm Springs, Presented by Meta

April 16, pool party from 12-6 p.m.

Rolling Stone Live returns to Palm Springs with a pool party celebrating their inaugural Creators Issue release, featuring special performing guests Grace Mckagan, Carwash, Blxst, James Hype and a special DJ set by DJ/producer Gryffin.

Meta will host the Creator House and guests will also get into the world of cryptocurrency with the Abra Conquer Crypto Cafe.

Lucky Brand will also be returning to the annual festival event to debut their Future Fantastic Pop-Up, curated in partnership with Lola Langusta of Stoned Fox. Inside the pop-up, guests will be able to create custom tees and bandanas, be treated to custom craft cocktails by Codigo 1530 tequila and view the artistry of Elena Stonaker, Radha Creative, and Megan Boyd.

Arrive, Palm Springs

Galore Ranch pre-party

Friday, April 15 from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. PT

Galore Ranch is a poolside party in collaboration between Galore, Foot Locker, 1800 Tequila and Ntwrk. Hosted by rapper Tyga and Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry, the ranch will have stations for hand-crafted 1800 Tequila cocktails, glam sessions poolside with NYX Pro Make-up artists, DJ sets, and exclusive collaborations with designers like Chicago Bulls design advisor Don C, Foot Locker’s creative director Melody Ehsani, vintage purveyor Sean Wotherspoon, rapper Freddie Gibbs and more.

88 Lazy C Ranch Rd, Palm Springs

IDK at Soho Desert House

Friday, April 15 from 5-5:30 p.m.

Performance by IDK at Soho Desert House

Neon Carnival

Saturday, April 16 at 10 p.m.

Bootsy Bellows Festival After Party

Saturday, April 16 from 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Revolve will celebrate the synergy of music, fashion and culture ( in partnership with The h.wood Group), to bring together a lineup of artists & DJs across hip-hop, R&B and pop genres. Vegan deserts will be provided by Beyond Meat, NFTs by InBetweeners & champagne by Perrier-Jouët. Invite-only.

La Quinta, CA

Sether Sunday (ft. IDK)

Sunday, April 17 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Presented by Vault 721 and hosted by Guillermo Andrade. Performances by Flosstradamus, Radio Clue (IDK + OBI) and Grand Theft.

Villa Royale Hotel, Palm Springs

Bella Thorne’s Coachella After Party

Friday, April 15

Performers include Diplo, Jauz and more. Sponsors include Sugarbear, Jaja Tequila, JuneShine, Voss Water, Glass House and more.

Tao X Coachella Desert Nights

Friday, April 15th

Performance by Black Coffee

WEEKEND-LONG EVENTS

Soho Desert House

April 15-18, April 22 – 24, April 29 – May 1 from 12 PM-12 AM

Set in a desert oasis, access will include unlimited food and drink, a main stage with both beachside DJs and live performances by: Badbadnotgood, the Blessed Madonna, Channel Tres DJ Set, Diplo Presents “Higher Ground”, DJ Harvey, DJ Holographic, Everyday People, Hablot Brown, Honey Dijon, Hot Chip DJ Set, Jayda G, Major League DJZ, Masego, Sauce, Siobhan Bell, Soulection, Zen Freeman, plus special guests.

Warner Artist Performances

Friday, April 15 and April 22

Featuring Omar Apollo, Raveena and the Regrettes

Saturday, April 16 and April 23

Featuring Anitta, Freddie Gibbs, Isaiah Rashad and Rich Brian

Sunday, April 17 and April 24

Featuring Joji, Yola and Ali Gatie (w/ surprise Max appearance to perform “Butterflies”)

Web3 and NFT Resort

April 15 – April 18, pool party from 12-5 p.m. and ETHer Egg hunt from 1-5 p.m.

Vault 721 will be hosting an innovative Web3 and NFT Resort Takeover with the itinerary including celebrity chef Justin Sutherland (Bravo Top Chef Season 16, Iron Chef Championship) and Joe Sasto, live art, and installations.

Villa Royale Hotel, Palm Springs

Coachella Exclusive Celebrity Lounge

April 15 and 16 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Palm Springs

Revolve Festival

April 16 and 17

Hosted by Revolve and The h.wood Group.

La Quinta

Day Club Palm Springs

April 15-17 and April 22-24

Day Club Palm Springs has announced its return to the desert with a stacked electronic lineup for six days of poolside partying. DJs for weekend one include Kim Petras, Caroline Polachek, Madeon, and more. For weekend two: Duck Sauce, Hayden James, Louis The Child; performances by Tchami, Vnssa and more.

Hilton Hotel, Palm Springs

Do LaB at Coachella

April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022

Creators of Lightning in a Bottle Festival and Do LaB — known for its interactive crowd environment and colorful structures — have announced their 2022 artist lineup for their stage at Coachella. Performers for weekend one include Balkan Bump, Casmalia, Chloé Caillet, CID, Coco & Breezy, and more Deathpact. For weekend two: Andre Power, Austin Millz, DJ Boring, HoneyLuv, and more.

Framework at Coachella

April 15-17

Framework unveils a never before used venue at Thermal Airport, creating a bespoke after-hours location to showcase some of dance music’s most admired talents including Purple Disco Machine, SG Lewis, Paradise and many more.

Thermal

Heineken House

April 15 – 17 and April 22-24

Heineken will be hosting their annual event with performances on the Heineken House stage.