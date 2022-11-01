New Grateful Dead Athleisure Wear Is Both Sustainable and a Vibe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

New Grateful Dead collab just dropped and it’s absolutely perfect for those looking to add a touch of softness to their every day routine.

Working with the sustainable brand Pact, known for their underwear and athleisure, the band has released a handful of Dead Head approved tees, leggings and more. And yes, there’s a subtle amount of tie-dye included.

A little about Pact for the uninitiated, the Colorado-based company has promised to use source sustainable materials, partners with fair trade factories and offsets their carbon footprint from

“seed to tee.”

“The Grateful Dead believes in authentic music, real people, and creating a deeper and more

meaningful relationship with fans,” said Brendan Synnott, founder of Pact via press release. “We hope to do the same with this collection.” The clothes are made from organic cotton and the creators promise more products are on the way including sweatpants, pullovers and pajamas. For even more Grateful Dead merch, check out our gift guide.

Here are some of the pieces we’re most excited about from this limited edition collection.

Grateful Dead X Pact ‘Wharf Rat’ Tee

A subtle tie-dye look for the fan who doesn’t need all eyes on them. The “Wharf Rat” tee is made of GOTS certified organic cotton and comes in a all sizes from small to extra-large. The style is also available as a cute little muscle tank as well.

Grateful Dead Tie-Dye Tee $58 Buy It

Grateful Dead X Pact Black Bolt Leggings

These Grateful Dead bolt leggings made from 92% organic cotton are Dead Head chic without making it a whole thing. And at $38, this purchase won’t have a huge ripple effect on your wallet. The leggings also come in grey with tiny little peace sign decals.

Grateful Dead Leggings $38 Buy It

Grateful Dead X Pact Tank

The Fillmore tank is made from organic cotton, and is also available as a tee.

Grateful Dead Tank $48 Buy It

Grateful Dead X Pact Underwear

Super cute, made from cotton, perfect for letting life proceed you at your own design.

Grateful Dead Underwear Pack $58 Buy It

Grateful Dead X Pact Simple Tee

Look, sometimes it’s just nice to have a basic tee that has a hint of something cool as opposed to a, shall we say, Lithuanian basketball olympic-style Grateful Dead shirt (which is also awesome just a lot bolder).