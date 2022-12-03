How to Watch Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Event, Featuring Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Selena Gomez and More

Tune in for Variety‘s Hitmakers honors, the annual celebration that puts the spotlight on artists, labels, executives, producers, publishers, sound mixers, engineers, managers and marketing mavens behind the year’s 25 most consumed songs. The red carpet and award ceremony will host big names from Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa and H.E.R.

The event’s red carpet will be hosted by Variety‘s Marc Malkin and Angelique Jackson, begins at 11 a.m. PT and can be watched through Variety‘s Twitter account. The Hitmakers awards ceremony, presented by partners TikTok, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Luminate, will follow at 12:30 p.m. PT, which can be streamed live through Variety.com.

The brunch and awards ceremony is tied to Variety‘s Hitmakers issue which began in 2017. This year’s cover honorees, Elton John and Lipa, will be honored with the dual Hitmakers of the Year award for the sustained chart success of their “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” collaboration. Slated to appear and receive honors are Selena Gomez for Film Song of the Year, Lizzo for Record of the Year in honor of “About Damn Time,” Omar Apollo for the Future Icon Award presented by TikTok and Latto for Breakthrough Artist presented by Luminate, along with more honorees.

Labels, executives and managers will also be recognized at the ceremony, headlined by Atlantic Records notching Label of the Year. Jesse Collins of Jesse Collins Entertainment will be named Executive of the Year, while Kara DioGuardi of Arthouse Publishing/Records and Briidge will receive the A&R Award. Ebonie Ward, the manager for artists such as Future, Gunna and Flo Milli, will be honored with the Manager of the Year award among more honorees.