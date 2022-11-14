Elton John to Be Joined by Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee at Final Dodger Stadium Concert

Elton John has announced his surprise guests for his Dodger Stadium concert on Nov. 20: The final evening of his three stops in Los Angeles as part of his farewell tour will include performances with Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee.

Dee’s appearance has special significance because she was on hand to sing “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” at John’s legendary 1976 concert at the stadium.

The Nov. 20 show will stream live on Disney+. Fulwell 73 Productions and Rocket Entertainment serve as producers.

John’s manager and husband David Furnish told Variety last week the legendary rocker will be wearing a recreation of his iconic sequined Dodgers uniform that has become synonymous of his 1976 tour

John is also playing Dodger Stadium on Nov. 17 and 19.

“We’re going to have a few more bells and whistles for the Sunday show just to give the real sense of grandeur and spectacle that is so befitting of Elton John for his last show at Dodger Stadium,” Furnish said. “We have to give it that little extra bit of lift.”

Officially dubbed the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the world tour comes to an end in July.

“This will definitely be the end of all touring without question,” Furnish said. “I hope he still does a one-off every now and then or maybe, like not in Vegas, but a small residency at some point.”

Once off the road – John usually played 90-100 concerts a year—he’ll spend more time with Furnish and their two sons. “It’s a joyful ending for us as a family and I know it’s a joyful ending for him as a father. That’s the bigger priority in his life now. He says, ‘I’ve had enough applause. I’ve had all the love and support from my fans from the stage for so many years.’”