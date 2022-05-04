‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Nina West to Release Children’s Book ‘The You Kind of Kind’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Category is…children’s books!

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Nina West is set to release her first book for kids, “The You Kind of Kind.”

“It is a dream come true to be able to release my very first children’s book and share a message that is so needed right now,” West tells me. “’The Kind You Kind of Kind’ celebrates loving yourself for who you are and giving the gift of kindness to the world! I am so excited for kids of all ages to be inspired by acts of kindness- to not only be better to themselves, but inspire the entire world to act in kindness.”

West’s friend Dolly Parton even provided a statement to Variety about the book. “Well, to quote some lines in a song I wrote, I always say: whatever you are, be that. Whatever you do, do that. Anything else is just an act. Whoever you are, be that, be that. Whatever you are, be that,” the country music legend said. “Nina West’s ‘The You Kind of Kind’ teaches the same lesson— just be yourself!”

The colorful 32-page book, with illustrations by Hayden Evans, will be released on Oct. 25 by Princeton Architectural Press.

West, whose real name is Andrew Levitt, appeared on Season 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where she was named Miss Congeniality. Since then, she starred in a national tour of “Hairspray” and has become a favorite on Hollywood’s red carpets for her jaw-dropping looks. She has also appeared in ads for Pantene, Pepsi and OraQuick.