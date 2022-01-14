Heidi Klum Says Her New Song With Snoop Dogg ‘Has Always Been a Dream of Mine’

Heidi Klum is making music. The multi-media superstar dropped a new single today, “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track featuring Snoop Dogg. “Anyone who knows me, knows I love hip-hop,” Klum says. “Working with Snoop Dogg has always been a dream of mine.”

The tune will serve as the theme song for Season 17 of the Klum-hosted “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

I caught up with Klum — who also serves as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” with Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel — just after the new year.

Hi, Heidi. How are you?

I’m good. Happy New Year.

Happy New Year to you. Did you have good a holiday?

Yes. I ate way too much, but then did a little master cleanse right after.

I got back on the Peloton today.

Oh, you got one of those ones that Mr. Big, I heard, croaked on.

You’re making me feel so much better about getting on it.

No, I shouldn’t have. You’ll be fine. He probably had other issues.

Let’s get to your new song with Snoop Dogg. How did this all happen?

Last summer, I was in Germany at our big finale for “Topmodel.” We’re exhausted in the dressing room, but also kind of thinking already about next year. What should we do? What can we do different? My producers were like, “Why don’t you do something fabulous for the next season? Why don’t you sing the theme song?” We’ve had Lady Gaga, we had Britney Spears, we had Coldplay, we’ve had Bruno Mars, we’ve had Justin Bieber, we’ve had all these amazing people. They were like, “Why don’t you give it a go? And I’m like, “Great.”

I’m always up for a challenge. I’m always up stepping out of my comfort zone, doing something different. Then they said, maybe do a duet. I was like, “Snoop Dogg, of course.” Anyone who knows me knows I love hip-hop. Working with Snoop Dogg has always been a dream of mine. I called Snoop Dogg and said, “You’re on the top of my bucket list” and told him the idea. He was like, “Let’s make it happen.” I got together with [producing duo] WeddingCake and we recorded some stuff, including me singing an homage to “Baby Jane” from Rod Stewart over the track. Fast forward and I’m in Inglewood and played it for Snoop. He went right in the vocal booth and started rapping. Three days later, we mash it all up together and we had “Chai Tea With Heidi.” This literally is like, one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done.

Has Simon Cowell heard it yet?

I have sent it to him, but I haven’t heard back from him yet. He’s maybe still in holiday bliss. I did hear back from Sofía. She was like, “Oh my God, what can you not do?”

Will you perform it on “America’s Got Talent?”

I would love to. But I’m ready to go and perform this with Snoop at the Super Bowl. If someone has the sniffles and can’t do it, I can fill in.

I love that you’re going straight for the Super Bowl.

Reaching always for the stars! Why not? I would do all of it. I don’t care. I mean, you’re here for only such a short time, right? You have to follow your dreams and do the things that you want to do. What can happen, that people don’t like it? You can’t always please everyone. I’m always positive. I’m just like, “Let’s go for it.”

This isn’t your first time singing. Do you want to do more or is this just another one-off?

In the past, I would have always said, “Maybe not at my age anymore.” But everything is changing in the world. Even on “Topmodel” in Germany there was always a height, a measurement, an age, but now this new season that I’m filming at the moment, my oldest model is 68. I have all different sizes, from super short to super tall, young to old and everyone in-between because I don’t want to be ageist, size-ist, anything. I want to open the doors for everyone. But I will always continue singing. My poor husband has listened to it all the time, but I don’t think that this will be my next career.

What do your kids think?

I do a lot of things and most of the time, they couldn’t care less. But Snoop Dogg? Especially with my boys, they’re like, “Mom, this literally is one of the coolest things you’ve ever done.”

This interview has been edited and condensed.