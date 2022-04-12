Ben Platt and Ellie Goulding to Perform at LA Family Housing Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

The LA Family Housing Awards will return as an in-person gala after being held as a virtual event for the past two years.

The awards, which raise awareness and funds to end homelessness throughout Los Angeles County, will be presented on Thursday, April 21 at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. The program will feature performances by Ben Platt and Ellie Goulding.

The evening, co-chaired by Blair Rich, Karen Brodkin and Zeeda Deniele, will honor Interscope vice chairman Steve Berman, his wife Frances and their children Lucie and Liliana.

“After two long years apart, LA Family Housing’s 2022 Awards is all about coming together for a good cause and celebrating our incredible community of supporters who amplify our work and message every day,” LA Family president and CEO Stephanie Klasky-Gamer said in a statement on Tuesday morning. “We are especially proud to honor the Berman family this year for their 15 years of outstanding commitment to LA Family Housing as donors, volunteers, and strong advocates on behalf of our work to end homelessness.”

The host committee includes Jack Black, Andie MacDowell, Kristen Bell, Alyssa Milano, Jordana Brewster, Phoebe Tonkin, Chrishell Stause, Melissa Joan Hart, Ziggy Marley, Fran Drescher, Rebecca Gayheart, Margaret Cho, Kayla Ewell, Perrey Reeves, Leeza Gibbons, Leslie and Frank Gifford, Rory Kennedy and Mark Bailey and Sierra Swartz.

The menu will feature food pairings by chefs Gino Angelini, Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, Sandra Cordero, Brittney Valles, Ari Stevens, Taylor Langos, Lucy and Brett Thompson and Neal Fraser.