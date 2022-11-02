Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Elvis Costello, More Performers Added to Latin Grammy Awards Lineup

With just two weeks left to go, the Latin Recording Academy has unveiled another round of performers for the upcoming 2022 Latin Grammy Awards, taking place on Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. New additions include Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, John Legend, and Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández.

Aguilera nominated a total of seven times, including nods for album of the year and record of the year; Camilo boasts six, with nominations for record of the year and song of the year; Drexler has eight, including album of the year and record of the year; and Nodal is nominated for best ranchero/mariachi album and best regional song

These artists join an extensive and star-studded list of previously announced performers such as Marc Anthony, Ángela Aguilar, Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Nicky Jam, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Jesse & Joy, Sin Bandera, Sebastián Yatra, and the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year for 2022: Marco Antonio Solís.

Top nominees at this year’s awards ceremony include Bad Bunny, who leads with 10 nods; followed by producer-songwriter Edgar Barrera, who earned nine; in addition to Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía, who each boast eight. See more 2022 nominees here.

The 23rd annual awards show airs on Nov. 17 live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. central). It will be telecast from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Leading up to the event is the non-televised Latin Grammy Premiere ceremony, where the winners in most categories will be announced (additional details still to come).