Karol G and Bad Bunny Reign Supreme at Latin American Music Awards 2022 (Complete Winners List)

Karol G was the night’s biggest winner as the seventh annual Latin American Music Awards celebrated the best of Latin music, earning six awards, while Bad Bunny, who came into the ceremony as the most-nominated artist, followed close behind with five.

Karol G took home the most coveted award of the night, artist of the year. She also prevailed as female artist of the year and favorite urban artist. Her third studio album, “KG0516,” was voted album of the year and favorite urban album, and she picked up a favorite collaboration award for her track “Makinón,” with Miami native Mariah Angelique.

Bad Bunny’s five awards included song of the year, favorite male artist and favorite urban song for his multiplatinum single “Dákiti,” with Jhay Cortez. He also nabbed the award for favorite tropical song “Volví,” and viral song of the year for “AM.” Neither Karol nor Bad Bunny were on hand to receive their honors in person.

Argentine singer María Becerra, whose debut album “Animal” was released last summer, won best new artist.

This year’s Latin AMAs were hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes, Rafael Amaya and Cristián de la Fuente and broadcast on Telemundo from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Neither Karol G nor Bad Bunny were on hand to receive their awards in person, but the telecast was filled with star performers, including Legend Award honoree Lupita D’Alessio (also known as “La Leona Dormida”), who delivered a lustrous medley of her decade-spanning music catalog.

The Black Eyed Peas opened the show with a tribute dedicated to the people of Ukraine. They were joined on stage by Prince Royce, Farruko, Chiquis Rivera, Christian Nodal, Ozuna, CNCO and Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamenskikh (also known as NK) for a bilingual rendition of “Where Is the Love?”

Later in the night, NK gave an educational and emotional speech on Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The singer said, “Every country has a right to live independently… We all have the right to liberty and happiness. That’s what Ukraine is fighting for now. That’s why we ask you to support Ukraine.”

Regional Mexican singer Nodal also dedicated his Extraordinary Evolution award to the people of Ukraine during his acceptance speech, in which he thanked his team and fans for pushing him to evolve as an artist.

Other performers included Reik, Luis Fonsi, CNCO and Gloria Trevi.

Latin AMAs voting is fan-driven with nominations based on streaming, sales, airplay and social activity tracked by Billboard from Feb. 6, 2021 through Jan. 29, 2022.

See the full list of Latin AMA 2022 winners (in bold) and nominees, below:

Artista del Año (Artist of the Year)

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Karol G

Myke Towers

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Nuevo Artista del Año (New Artist of the Year)

Gera MX

Ivan Cornejo

Jay Wheeler

Kali Uchis

Los Legendarios

María Becerra

Mariah Angeliq

Sencillo del Año (Song of the Year)

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”

Farruko — “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex — “In Da Getto”

Kali Uchis — “Telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro — “Todo De Ti”

Álbum del Año (Album of the Year)

Bad Bunny — “El Último Tour del Mundo”

Eslabon Armado — “Corta Venas”

Karol G — “KG0516”

Rauw Alejandro — “Vice Versa”

Artista Favorita Femenina (Favorite Female Artist)

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Selena Gomez

Artista Favorito Masculino (Favorite Male Artist)

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Dúo o Grupo Favorito (Favorite Duo or Group)

Aventura

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Artista Favorito Pop (Favorite Pop Artist)

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Sebastián Yatra

Selena Gomez

Álbum Favorito Pop (Favorite Pop Album)

Camilo — “Mis Manos”

CNCO — “Déjà Vu”

Enrique Iglesias — “Final (Vol. 1)”

Piso 21 — “El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo”

Selena Gomez — “Revelación EP”

Tommy Torres — “El Playlist de Anoche”

Canción Favorita Pop (Favorite Pop Song)

Kali Uchis — “Telepatía”

Maluma — “Sobrio”

Rauw Alejandro — “Todo De Ti”

Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers — “Pareja Del Año”

Artista Favorito Solo Regional Mexicano (Favorite Solo Regional Mexican Artist)

Carin Leon

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Junior H

Lenin Ramírez

Dúo o Grupo Favorito Regional Mexicano (Favorite Regional Mexican Duo or Group)

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Dos Carnales

Álbum Favorito Regional Mexicano (Favorite Regional Mexican Album)

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga — “El Trabajo Es La Suerte”

Christian Nodal — “Ahora”

Eslabon Armado — “Corta Venas”

Ivan Cornejo — “Alma Vacía”

Los Dos Carnales — “Al Estilo Rancherón”

Canción Favorita Regional Mexicano (Favorite Regional Mexican Song)

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga — “La Casita”

Calibre 50 — “A La Antigüita”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal — “Botella Tras Botella”

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — “El Tóxico”

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho — “Mi Primer Derrota”

Artista Favorito Urbano (Favorite Urban Artist)

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Karol G

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Álbum Favorito Urbano (Favorite Urban Album)

Bad Bunny — “El Último Tour del Mundo”

Karol G — “KG0516”

Maluma — “Papi Juancho”

Rauw Alejandro — “Vice Versa”

Canción Favorita Urbano (Favorite Urban Song)

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — “Dákiti”

Farruko — “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex — “In Da Getto”

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — “Fiel”

Artista Favorito Tropical (Favorite Tropical Artist)

Aventura

Carlos Vives

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Álbum Favorito Tropical (Favorite Tropical Album)

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico — ‘”En Cuarentena”

Luis Vazquez — “Comienzos”

Sonora Ponceña — “Hegemonía Musical”

Canción Favorita Tropical (Favorite Tropical Song)

Aventura & Bad Bunny — “Volví”

Camilo — “Kesi”

Carlos Vives — “Colombia, Mi Encanto”

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”

Marc Anthony — “Pa’lla Voy”

Prince Royce — “Lao’ a Lao’”

Artista Favorito Crossover (Favorite Crossover Artist)

Khalid

Shawn Mendes

Skrillex

The Weeknd

Colaboración del Año (Collaboration of the Year)

Aventura & Bad Bunny — “Volví”

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony — “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal — “Botella Tras Botella”

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon — “El Tóxico”

Karol G & Mariah Angeliq — “El Makinon”

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — ‘Fiel’

Canción Viral del Año (Viral Song of the Year)

Calibre 50 — “Si Te Pudiera Mentir”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal — “Botella Tras Botella”

Grupo Firme — “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

Ivan Cornejo — “Está Dañada”

Kali Uchis — “Telepatía”

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez — “Fiel”

Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny — “AM”

Sebastián Yatra — “Tacones Rojos”

Gira del Año (Tour of the Year)

Aventura

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

Grupo Firme

Los Bukis

Maluma

Marc Anthony

Video Favorito (Favorite Video)

Anitta — “Girl From Rio”

Camilo, Evaluna Montaner — “Índigo”

Christina Aguilera, Ozuna — “Santo”

Daddy Yankee — “Problema”

Gerardo Ortiz, Piso 21 — “Fino Licor”

J Balvin — “Lo Que Dios Quiera”

Ozuna — “La Funka”

Pablo Alborán — “Castillos de Arena”

Reik, María Becerra — “Los Tragos”

Sebastián Yatra — “Melancólicos Anónimos”

Artista Social Favorito (Favorite Social Artist)

Anitta

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Camilo

Chiquis

Karol G

Pabllo Vittar

Ricky Martin

Sebastián Yatra

Tini