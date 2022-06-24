Karol G Sweeps at Premios Tu Música Urbano Awards — See the Full Winners List

For the first time at the Premios Tu Música Urbano awards, female artists took over the spotlight. The annual celebration — which was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Thursday — had Karol G taking home the gold with nine awards, including artist of the year, top social artist, tour of the year for “Bichota,” and collaboration of the year for the Becky G-featuring “Mamiii.”
The ceremony featured a variety of 19 performances, most notably, Christian Nodal performed his regional urban single “Botella Tras Botella” and joined Valeria Fernandez for an unexpected regional urban medley. Farruko also captivated audiences with a performance of his songs “Guerrero,” his latest track “Nazareno” with DJ Adoni, and the song “Luz” with Panamanian Akim.
Hosted by Omar Chaparro, Zuleyka Rivera and Carmen Villalobo — the show awarded artists in 34 categories, including the special dedicatoria award which was given to Farukko for “[having] defended their music, taking the genre to a higher level, and are the pure definition of the urban movement.” The contribución award, which is given to artists who “weren’t afraid to try what the urban sounds had to offer,” and honors them for expanding the genre, went to Victor Manuelle.
Bad Bunny took home the award for composer of the year and J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Qué Más Pues?” was crowned song of the year.
Premios Tu Música Urbano honors the growing urban movement and celebrates its extended reach thanks to fusions with other genres such as pop, tropical and Mexican regional. Find all the night’s biggest winners below.
Artist of the year
Karol G
Top artist (male)
Daddy Yankee
Top artist (female)
Becky G
Top artist (duo or group)
CNCO
Top new artist (male)
Lit Killah
Top new artist (female)
Kim Loaiza
Top rising star (male)
Feid
Top rising star (female)
María Becerra
Top social artist
Karol G
Song of the year
“Qué Más Pues?” by J Balvin, María Becerra
Song of the year (duo or group)
“Toa La Noche” by CNCO
Remix of the year
“Poblado Remix” by J Balvin, Karol G, Nicky Jam Ft. Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander
Collaboration of the year
“Mamiii” by Becky G, Karol G
Top Latin crossover song
“Don’t Be Shy” by Tiësto, Karol G
Top artist (pop urban)
Anitta
Top artist (tropical urban)
Aventura
Top artist (regional Mexican urban)
Christian Nodal
Top artist (dembow)
El Alfa
Top artist (trap)
Myke Towers
Top artist (Christian/spiritual)
Alex Zurdo
Top Song (pop urban)
“X Última Vez” by Daddy Yankee X Bad Bunny
Top Song (tropical urban)
“Fulanito” by Becky G, El Alfa
Top Song (regional Mexican urban)
“Botella Tras Botella” by Christian Nodal & Gera Mx
Top Song (dembow)
“La Mamá De La Mamá” by El Alfa, Cj, Chael Produciendo, El Cherry Scom
Top Song (trap)
“No Te Deseo El Mal” by Eladio Carrión, Karol G
Top Song (Christian/spiritual)
“Gracias Remix” by Pedro Capó, Farruko
Album of the year (male artist)
“Legendaddy” by Daddy Yankee
Album of the year (female artist)
“KG0516” by Karol G
Album of the year (new artist)
“Inter Shibuya — La Mafia” by Feid
Video of the year
“El Makinon” by Karol G, Mariah Angeliq
Video of the year (new artist)
“Entre Nosotros Remix” by Tiago Pzk, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Nicki Nicole
Top music producer
Bizarrap
Composer of the year
Bad Bunny
Concert/tour of the year
Bichota Tour (Karol G)
Dedication special award
Farruko
Contribution special award
Victor Manuelle