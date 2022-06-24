Karol G Sweeps at Premios Tu Música Urbano Awards — See the Full Winners List

For the first time at the Premios Tu Música Urbano awards, female artists took over the spotlight. The annual celebration — which was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Thursday — had Karol G taking home the gold with nine awards, including artist of the year, top social artist, tour of the year for “Bichota,” and collaboration of the year for the Becky G-featuring “Mamiii.”

The ceremony featured a variety of 19 performances, most notably, Christian Nodal performed his regional urban single “Botella Tras Botella” and joined Valeria Fernandez for an unexpected regional urban medley. Farruko also captivated audiences with a performance of his songs “Guerrero,” his latest track “Nazareno” with DJ Adoni, and the song “Luz” with Panamanian Akim.

Hosted by Omar Chaparro, Zuleyka Rivera and Carmen Villalobo — the show awarded artists in 34 categories, including the special dedicatoria award which was given to Farukko for “[having] defended their music, taking the genre to a higher level, and are the pure definition of the urban movement.” The contribución award, which is given to artists who “weren’t afraid to try what the urban sounds had to offer,” and honors them for expanding the genre, went to Victor Manuelle.

Bad Bunny took home the award for composer of the year and J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Qué Más Pues?” was crowned song of the year.

Premios Tu Música Urbano honors the growing urban movement and celebrates its extended reach thanks to fusions with other genres such as pop, tropical and Mexican regional. Find all the night’s biggest winners below.

Artist of the year

Karol G

Top artist (male)

Daddy Yankee

Top artist (female)

Becky G

Top artist (duo or group)

CNCO

Top new artist (male)

Lit Killah

Top new artist (female)

Kim Loaiza

Top rising star (male)

Feid

Top rising star (female)

María Becerra

Top social artist

Karol G

Song of the year

“Qué Más Pues?” by J Balvin, María Becerra

Song of the year (duo or group)

“Toa La Noche” by CNCO

Remix of the year

“Poblado Remix” by J Balvin, Karol G, Nicky Jam Ft. Crissin, Totoy El Frío, Natan & Shander

Collaboration of the year

“Mamiii” by Becky G, Karol G

Top Latin crossover song

“Don’t Be Shy” by Tiësto, Karol G

Top artist (pop urban)

Anitta

Top artist (tropical urban)

Aventura

Top artist (regional Mexican urban)

Christian Nodal

Top artist (dembow)

El Alfa

Top artist (trap)

Myke Towers

Top artist (Christian/spiritual)

Alex Zurdo

Top Song (pop urban)

“X Última Vez” by Daddy Yankee X Bad Bunny

Top Song (tropical urban)

“Fulanito” by Becky G, El Alfa

Top Song (regional Mexican urban)

“Botella Tras Botella” by Christian Nodal & Gera Mx

Top Song (dembow)

“La Mamá De La Mamá” by El Alfa, Cj, Chael Produciendo, El Cherry Scom

Top Song (trap)

“No Te Deseo El Mal” by Eladio Carrión, Karol G

Top Song (Christian/spiritual)

“Gracias Remix” by Pedro Capó, Farruko

Album of the year (male artist)

“Legendaddy” by Daddy Yankee

Album of the year (female artist)

“KG0516” by Karol G

Album of the year (new artist)

“Inter Shibuya — La Mafia” by Feid

Video of the year

“El Makinon” by Karol G, Mariah Angeliq

Video of the year (new artist)

“Entre Nosotros Remix” by Tiago Pzk, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Nicki Nicole

Top music producer

Bizarrap

Composer of the year

Bad Bunny

Concert/tour of the year

Bichota Tour (Karol G)

Dedication special award

Farruko

Contribution special award

Victor Manuelle