Grammy Predictions: Will Madonna Freeze Out the Competition in the Wide-Open Race of Remixes?

The Grammy for remixed recording (non-classical) is a notoriously difficult-to-predict category, with lesser-known names rubbing shoulders with giants of the touring DJ world annually among nominees.

But the space has gained increasing relevance in recent years as remixes such as Imanbek’s take on SAINt JHN’s “Roses” can now generate billions of streams globally. The Kazakh DJ-producer won the remixed recording Grammy two years ago for “Roses,” and he may find himself nominated again in 2023 for his punchy re-work of Dua Lipa’s “Love Again.”

So which DJs may surface as contenders in February? Look for buzzing DJ John Summit’s name to potentially be in the proverbial mix for his hypnotic remix of Kx5’s “Escape,” or maybe he finds himself nominated as an artist via SOFI TUKKER & John Summit’s “Sun Came Up (Claptone Remix).”

Other possibilities: Purple Disco Machine’s upbeat remix of Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” or one of the new remixes from Madonna’s remix album (more than 20 tracks from her “Finally Enough Love” album, released in August, were officially issued for the first time, or made their commercial/digital debut over the summer).

Sickick’s take on Madonna’s “Frozen” was submitted for the category. It, along with Acraze’s “Do It o It,” was among several popular remixes that racked up massive numbers on social media and streaming services. But the jury’s still out on TikTok-fueled hits, which, in the case of the Recording Academy means a committee, as opposed to all Grammy members, will have the ultimate vote.

Still, surprises in this space abound. In 2021, Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda won for his remix of the Deftones’ “Passenger.” The rock pairing proved an unexpected victor to what’s typically been a dance-heavy race.