Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Is Sweet Dream for Eurythmics

Eurythmics are a duo who exceeded everyone’s expectations — perhaps even their own. Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox took their first shot at musical fame with a band called the Tourists in the late ’70s. The five-piece scored two small hits in the U.K. charts but had little success anywhere else, and by 1980, they broke up. Stewart and Lennox formed Eurythmics on their own a year later, with little success. However, 15 months later, everything changed.

It was January 1983 when I became aware of the band. As one-half of Ramondo and the Blade, the Los Angeles morning-drive team on the new wave-leaning KROQ, I had been playing their song “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and getting requests for it. However, it was only when I saw the music video on MV3, the syndicated music-TV show hosted weekday afternoons on L.A.’s KHJ Channel 9, that I realized this was something special. The video had no coherent story — a cow wandering around a conference room? — but it was Lennox’s controlled, pitch-perfect vocals, paired with her striking, androgynous looks and intensity, that made it so memorable. The man’s suit and tie and brutally short, bright-orange crew cut contrasted with the femininity of her vibrant red lips and enticing eyes, making her an unforgettable figure as she pounded on a polished table to the driving beat of the song. I wasn’t the only one who thought so: The evening after the video’s first airing on MV3, while I was DJing at the 321 Club in Santa Monica, I was bombarded with requests for “the song from the girl in men’s clothes.”

Lennox and Stewart stood out from their contemporaries not only with their look, but with their sound. The layers of music on “Sweet Dreams,” and subsequently, “Love Is a Stranger,” are lush and hypnotic, providing the perfect backdrop for Annie’s vocals to soar over. It is rare that the music can survive and thrive over such an overpowering look, but theirs did — and still does.

Eurythmics undeniably deserve a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Though they’re often credited with opening up America to British new wave, they were, in fact, innovators and musical chameleons. The pair altered their sound again and again, switching from synths (“Here Comes the Rain Again”) to R&B (“Would I Lie to You?”) to experimental alternative (“Beethoven”) to a feminist anthem featuring Aretha Franklin (“Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves”) to heartbreaking ballads (“Miracle of Love”) to, yes, straight-up, in-your-face, Grammy-winning rock (“Missionary Man”). It will be many years before we see and hear the likes of Eurythmics explode from our radios again.

Richard Blade can be heard on SiriusXM 1st Wave.

