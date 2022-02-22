Hans Zimmer, Jonny Greenwood Among Nominees for ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards

Nominees for this year’s ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards have been announced, with scores for films like “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog,” TV series like “Loki” and “The White Lotus” and video games like “Call of Duty” among the contenders.

These competitive awards, voted on by members of ASCAP, will be given out during the week of May 2 as part of the 2022 ASCAP Screen Music Awards, alongside the non-voted honors that reward the composers of the most-performed scores and themes of the year.

Up for film score of the year are Hans Zimmer, for “Dune”; Germaine Franco, for “Encanto”; Daniel Hart, for “The Green Knight”; Dan Romer, for “Luca”; and Radiohead member-turned-maestro Jonny Greenwood for “The Power of the Dog.”

Zimmer, Franco and Greenwood have already been nominated for the Academy Awards this month for their work on those films.

Nods for television score went to Michael Abels, for “Allen v. Farrow”; the team of Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, for the third season of “Cobra Kai”; another team — Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist — for seasons 2 and 3 of “Dickinson” (both seasons fell into the calendar-year-2021 time frame); Natalie Holt for “Loki”; Lorne Balfe for “Wheel of Time”; and Cristobal Tapia de Veer for “The White Lotus.”

The performing rights organization became the first of the PROs to have its members vote on competitive honors, starting in 2014.

Last year’s winners included “Soul,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Last of Us Part II,” “Tales from the Loop” and ““David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.”

A full list of the nominees across five categories:

FILM SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Films released in the US in 2021, whether theatrically or via another medium)

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Encanto – Germaine Franco

The Green Knight – Daniel Hart

Luca – Dan Romer

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

DOCUMENTARY SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Documentary films initially airing in the US in 2021)

9to5: The Story of a Movement – Wendy Blackstone

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible – Nainita Desai

Allen v. Farrow – Michael Abels

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street – Amanda Jones

Flee – Uno Helmersson

The Rescue – Daniel Pemberton

Val – Garth Stevenson

Women Warriors: The Voices of Change – Anne-Kathrin Dern and Sharon Farber



TELEVISION SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2021)

Allen v. Farrow – Michael Abels

Cobra Kai season 3 – Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson

Dickinson seasons 2 & 3 – Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist

Loki – Natalie Holt

Wheel of Time – Lorne Balfe

The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia de Veer

TELEVISION THEME OF THE YEAR

(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2021)

Allen v. Farrow – Michael Abels

Dickinson – Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist

Loki – Natalie Holt

Only Murders in the Building – Siddhartha Khosla

The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia de Veer

VIDEO GAME SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Games originally released in the US in 2021)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Austin Wintory

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water – Wilbert Roget II

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Lena Raine

Deathloop – Tom Salta

Far Cry 6 – Pedro Bromfman

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Wataru Hokoyama