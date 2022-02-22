Hans Zimmer, Jonny Greenwood Among Nominees for ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards

Nominees for this year’s ASCAP Composers’ Choice Awards have been announced, with scores for films like “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog,” TV series like “Loki” and “The White Lotus” and video games like “Call of Duty” among the contenders.
These competitive awards, voted on by members of ASCAP, will be given out during the week of May 2 as part of the 2022 ASCAP Screen Music Awards, alongside the non-voted honors that reward the composers of the most-performed scores and themes of the year.
Up for film score of the year are Hans Zimmer, for “Dune”; Germaine Franco, for “Encanto”; Daniel Hart, for “The Green Knight”; Dan Romer, for “Luca”; and Radiohead member-turned-maestro Jonny Greenwood for “The Power of the Dog.”
Zimmer, Franco and Greenwood have already been nominated for the Academy Awards this month for their work on those films.
Nods for television score went to Michael Abels, for “Allen v. Farrow”; the team of Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, for the third season of “Cobra Kai”; another team — Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist — for seasons 2 and 3 of “Dickinson” (both seasons fell into the calendar-year-2021 time frame); Natalie Holt for “Loki”; Lorne Balfe for “Wheel of Time”; and Cristobal Tapia de Veer for “The White Lotus.”
The performing rights organization became the first of the PROs to have its members vote on competitive honors, starting in 2014.
Last year’s winners included “Soul,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Last of Us Part II,” “Tales from the Loop” and ““David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.”
A full list of the nominees across five categories:
FILM SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Films released in the US in 2021, whether theatrically or via another medium)
Dune – Hans Zimmer
Encanto – Germaine Franco
The Green Knight – Daniel Hart
Luca – Dan Romer
The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
DOCUMENTARY SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Documentary films initially airing in the US in 2021)
9to5: The Story of a Movement – Wendy Blackstone
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible – Nainita Desai
Allen v. Farrow – Michael Abels
Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street – Amanda Jones
Flee – Uno Helmersson
The Rescue – Daniel Pemberton
Val – Garth Stevenson
Women Warriors: The Voices of Change – Anne-Kathrin Dern and Sharon Farber
TELEVISION SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2021)
Allen v. Farrow – Michael Abels
Cobra Kai season 3 – Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson
Dickinson seasons 2 & 3 – Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist
Loki – Natalie Holt
Wheel of Time – Lorne Balfe
The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia de Veer
TELEVISION THEME OF THE YEAR
(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2021)
Allen v. Farrow – Michael Abels
Dickinson – Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist
Loki – Natalie Holt
Only Murders in the Building – Siddhartha Khosla
The White Lotus – Cristobal Tapia de Veer
VIDEO GAME SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Games originally released in the US in 2021)
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Austin Wintory
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water – Wilbert Roget II
Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Lena Raine
Deathloop – Tom Salta
Far Cry 6 – Pedro Bromfman
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – Wataru Hokoyama