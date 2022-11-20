American Music Awards 2022: Full Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2022 American Music Awards air live Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Wayne Brady. Bad Bunny leads the pack of nominees with eight nods, followed by Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift with six each. The Weeknd, Adele and Harry Styles each have five nominations.

This year’s awards show introduced some new categories this year, including favorite afrobeats artist, K-pop Artist, rock song and rock album, while favorite touring artist and soundtrack made a comeback after being excluded during the pandemic.

Lionel Richie, who has won 17 AMA trophies throughout his prestigious career, will receive the Icon Award. Steveie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox will perform a medley of songs from Richie’s extensive catalog. Pink will also pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died in August from breast cancer.

Other performers during the night include Anitta, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, J.I.D, Yola and DJ D-Nice.

See the full list of winners below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – Pnau Remix” (WINNER)

Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Stay”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Coldplay (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Adele “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles (WINNER)

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Adele “30”

Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Harry Styles “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

FAVORITE POP SONG

Adele “Easy On Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles “As It Was”

Lizzo “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Stay”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones”

Luke Combs “Growin’ Up”

Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album”

Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)

Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You” (WINNER)

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Future “I Never Liked You”

Gunna “DS4EVER”

Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” (WINNER)

Lil Durk “7220”

Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U”

Jack Harlow “First Class”

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”

Latto “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé (WINNER)

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Beyoncé “Renaissance” (WINNER)

Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker “Still Over It”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Beyoncé “Break My Soul”

Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

ROSALÍA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia (WINNER)

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti” (WINNER)

Farruko “La 167”

J Balvin “JOSE”

Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa”

ROSALÍA “Motomami”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G “MAMIII”

Karol G “PROVENZA”

Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas” (WINNER)

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”

Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”

Ghost “Impera” (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”

Machine Gun Kelly “mainstream sellout”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love”

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Anne Wilson

for KING & COUNTRY (WINNER)

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann (WINNER)

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Diplo

Marshmello (WINNER)

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Elvis” (WINNER)

“Encanto”

“Sing 2”

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice