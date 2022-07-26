Lollapalooza to Begin Asian Journey With India in 2023

Music festival Lollapalooza is debuting in Asia with Mumbai, India, set to become its eighth destination next year.

The two-day festival will be held over Jan. 28-29, 2023, with BookMyShow serving as promoter and producer of the Indian edition alongside global producers Perry Farrell, WME and C3 Presents. The inaugural Lollapalooza India will be open to over 60,000 fans each day and will feature four stages with over 20 hours of live music, in addition to culinary selections, art and fashion. The line-up will be revealed later this year. Tickets begin from INR7000 ($88).

Following several years as a touring festival, Lollapalooza found its home in Chicago and has grown to include annual editions across various countries including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden with more than 66 editions of the festival so far, before it comes to India in 2023.

Ashish Hemrajani, founder & CEO, BookMyShow, said: “BookMyShow is proud to bring Lollapalooza to India — making it the 8th country and the 4th continent to do so. With a mix of some stellar Indian talent and global artists coming together on the same stage, we expect nothing short of magic.”

The festival was founded by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell. “The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East,” said Farrell. “Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground. You may be excited, and we are equally as excited.”

Registrations for Lollapalooza India are now open. J-Hope of BTS will close this year’s U.S. edition (July 28-31).