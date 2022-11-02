Imagine Dragons, the Strokes to Headline Lollapalooza India

Imagine Dragons and The Strokes will headline the inaugural edition of music festival Lollapalooza India.

Global acts performing during the event also include American classic rock band Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music’s Diplo and Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon, and dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex.

The lineup also features a mix of Indian and international acts including Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa and Aadya.

In all, the event will feature more than 40 artists across four stages and over 20 hours of live music. Some 60,000 fans are expected. The two day festival will take place at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course, on January 28 and 29, 2023.

Indian ticketing giant and events producer BookMyShow is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents. India is the eighth country to host the festival, in addition to the U.S., Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden.

“Lollapalooza India aims to bring together music aficionados across genres, entertainment enthusiasts, global and Indian audiences that are seeking marquee, unique experiences at par with international standards,” the organizers said in a statement. “Amongst the boldest, brightest, most colorful and diverse festivals around the world, Lollapalooza is a festival that offers everyone something to take back home through its music, ethos, vibe and unparalleled experience.”