Foo Fighters to Play One-Off Gig in Australia, Revive Live Music Down Under

Legendary U.S. rock band Foo Fighters will play a one-off gig in Australia next month in front of a possible 25,000 fans. The concert is part of a drive to resuscitate the live music industry ‘Down Under,’ which has not welcomed a major international touring act since federal authorities closed the country’s borders in March 2020.

The band will play on March 4 at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, south of Melbourne, Victoria. The announcement came just days after Australia reopened its borders to all vaccinated visitors with effect from Monday.

Announced by Frontier Touring, the concert also marks the start of a partnership with the Victoria government’s Always Live, a state-wide celebration of contemporary live music launching later this year. Always Live will feature local and international acts and is intended to bring music fans into Melbourne and regional Victoria, helping to support local jobs and tourism businesses.

Foo Fighters are enormously popular in the country. They have enjoyed eight number one albums, sold 1.8 million album copies and toured Australia on 12 occasions.

They will arrive hot on the heels of the release of schlock horror comedy film “Studio 666,” featuring front-man Dave Grohl and band members, and which begins a one week run in Australian cinemas from Thursday.

“The Foo Fighters always put on an epic performance and this concert will further cement our position as Australia’s home of live music,” said Victoria’s Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula.

Always Live was initially conceived by former Mushroom Group chairman Michael Gudinski, who passed away unexpectedly last year. An executive and promoter, Gudinski shaped the international careers of local music talent including Kylie Minogue and helped bring acts including The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and Ed Sheeran to Australia.