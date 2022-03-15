Diljit Dosanjh, Indian Actor and Singer, Signs With Warner Music

Popular Indian actor and singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh has signed a deal with Warner Music to amplify his global music career.

Coming up are singles with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz, who revealed a partnership with Warner Music last year.

As an actor, Dosanjh’s hit Punjabi-language films include “Honsla Rakh,” “Jatt & Juliet,” “Jatt & Juliet 2,” “Punjab 1984,” “Sardaar Ji,” “Super Singh,” “Sajjan Singh Rangroot” and “Shadaa.” He debuted in the Hindi-language Bollywood film industry with the critical and commercial success “Udta Punjab” and went on to co-star in “Good Newwz,” alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

As a musician, Dosanjh is one of Punjabi music’s biggest stars and has recorded 13 studio albums. His 2020 album “G.O.A.T.” went to No. 1 on on Billboard’s Top Triller global chart and went Top 20 in Canada. His track “Lover,” from the “Moonchild Era” album, has generated more than 70 million views on YouTube.

Outside of India, Dosanjh enjoys enormous popularity amongst the Punjabi diaspora in Canada and in the U.K., where his concerts have sold out venues including SSE Arena, Wembley, London, First Direct Arena, Leeds and the Birmingham Arena.

Dosanjh said: “I’m delighted to be collaborating with Warner Music. Together, we’ll take Indian music way beyond the usual diaspora audiences to the top of the global charts. I’ve already started working with some of Warner Music’s artists from other countries and it’s proving an exhilarating creative process. I’m just so proud to be playing my part in putting Indian music firmly on the global map.”

Max Lousada, CEO, Warner Recorded Music, said: “Punjabi music has long been popular in India and it’s now igniting international interest. You don’t get many bigger names in the genre than Diljit Dosanjh and with our creative expertise and global marketing network, we can help him reach new audiences worldwide and become a truly global name.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, president, emerging markets, Warner Recorded Music, said: “Just signing this deal has been an exhilarating process. From our first midnight meeting to pulling together two music videos in our first weekend of working together, Diljit brings a passion and creativity that draws you into his world. We’ve already had our Indian, Canadian and Latin American teams working on his campaigns and our ambition for him is truly global.”

Jay Mehta, MD, Warner Music India, added: “We’re excited to partner with the versatile and supremely talented Diljit Dosanjh. He’s a true entertainer and has struck a chord with the audiences across the globe with both his acting and singing prowess – a true rarity.”