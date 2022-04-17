BTS Announces New Album With the Tagline ‘We Are Bulletproof’

Early Sunday morning, BTS announced a new album with the tagline “We Are Bulletproof” coming on June 10, in a teaser video posted on social media. The group usually releases information gradually and this is no exception, as there is no further information in the video except a series of images. It is not clear whether “We Are Bulletproof” is the album title or a song or just a tagline.

The album was teased at the end of the final date of the group’s recent four-night Las Vegas residency, when the date “2022.06.10” (June 10) appeared on a video screen at the end of the show, alongside the tagline: “We are bulletproof.”

The group posted that video on Twitter early Sunday morning, while its label,

Big Hit Music, confirmed the album in a post on the fan community platform Weverse.

“This is Big Hit Music.

BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022.

Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date.”

BTS made appearances on both the Grammys and the Oscars earlier this month, emphasizing their still-growing mainstream popularity.

The group brought the Grammys house down while performing its mega-hit “Butter.” Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling in spectacular fashion while other band members sat in the audience alongside stars like Keith Urban. V, who was also in the crowd, playfully flirted with Olivia Rodrigo, who performed right before BTS. In a blink-and-you’d-miss-it-moment, J-Hope almost slipped while making the transition from one stage to the next, but made a smooth (as butter) recovery.

The group then transitioned from super stars to super spies, ducking lights with James Bond-inspired moves.

It was announced on Tuesday that BTS member Jungkook had tested positive for COVID-19, but recovered in time for the Grammys.

Following the Grammys ceremony, BTS remained in Las Vegas for four dates on their “Permission to Dance on Stage” tour on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium.

BTS recently made a surprise pre-recorded appearance at the Oscars, celebrating their favorite Disney and Pixar movies, including “Coco” and “Aladdin.” Earlier this month, BTS’ concert film, “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul” earned $32.6 million in its opening weekend at the international box office from 3,711 cinemas in 75 markets. The movie grossed $6.84 million in North America, which was enough to crack the top five on the domestic box office charts.