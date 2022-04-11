Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Unified Upfront for May 18

Warner Bros. Discovery wants to interest Madison Avenue in everything from “Full Frontal” to “90 Day Fiancé.”

The newly merged media conglomerate will fold what we’re once two separate upfront presentations into one, the company said Monday, reserving May 18 for a.showcase of both the Warner and Discovery properties as part of a unified portfolio.

The new event essentially takes over the spot in May’s upfront week preciously occupied by WarnerMedia. For years, that company has held forth in New York’s Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesdays. During the upfront, US TV networks try to sell the bulk of their ad inventory for their next programming cycle.

Tte announcement comes after the new company last week named Jon Steinlauf to oversee US ad sales efforts.

The company said the presentation wouid “showcase Warner Bros. Discovery’s differentiated and complete portfolio of content, brands, franchises and talent to clients, agency partners, investors, sell-side analysts and press.”

Both companies have been working with media buyers and advertisers to test new systems of measuring audiences. Warner has enlisted firms such as iSpot , ComScore and VideoAmp, and is testing them with Interpublic Group, while Discovery had struck an alliance with Omnicom Media Group and clients like State Farm and AT&T.

Like other media companies, Warner Bros. Discovery is facing new demands from advertisers who are moving dollars from linear TV to streaming video, a move that is changing the nature of TV ad sales. Advertisers want to use new kinds of data to align their commercials with narrower groups of consumers, such as people likely to buy cars or see a movie debut. That has been harder to accomplish on traditional TV, but easier to navigate with streaming services, which are delivered by interactive, broadband technology.