Paramount Sets ‘A Quiet Place 3’ to Debut in 2025, Another ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Sequel in 2023

Paramount Pictures has given investors a taste of its upcoming theatrical film slate. During Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Tuesday, the studio announced plans for “A Quiet Place 3,” as well as another sequel to “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

“A Quiet Place Part III” will debut in 2025. Details have been vague, including whether or not John Krasinski will return to direct or stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe will be back. However, their participation seems likely because the upcoming movie is being billed as a direct sequel to 2021’s pandemic-era box office hit “A Quiet Place Part II.”

After steering “A Quiet Place” to critical and commercial glory, Krasinski wrote and directed the sequel, which opened in May 2021 and grossed nearly $300 million globally, a huge feat amid COVID-19. The third installment is separate from writer-director Michael Sarnoski’s upcoming “A Quiet Place” movie, which is scheduled to release in theaters on Sept. 22, 2023.

Paramount has also commenced development on a third feature film in the “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise. The news comes ahead of the release of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which is set to open on April 8.

“We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live action Sonic series for Paramount Plus are being actively developed,” Haruki Satomi, CEO of Sega Corporation. “We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come.”

“For more than three decades, Sonic the Hedgehog’s universe of vibrant, unique characters has generated one of the most passionate fanbases,” said Brian Robbins President and CEO, Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon; Chief Content Officer, Movies, Kids & Family – Paramount Plus. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with SEGA, Neal Moritz, and all our creative partners as we explore additive ways to holistically scale the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise across platforms and captivate its loyal audience around the world.”

Adds producer Neal Moritz, “The world of Sonic the Hedgehog has been capturing imaginations for decades, and we are thrilled to stretch the limits of what this franchise is capable of with world-class offerings both on the big screen and for Sonic fans at home. The sky is truly the limit, and I am immensely proud to be part of creating new Sonic content for longtime fans as well as introducing Sonic to a new generation.”

