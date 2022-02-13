Miso Film Pushes Creative Boundaries With HBO Max ‘Lust,’ Netflix’ ‘Blasted’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nordic production powerhouse Miso Film, which looks to make a splash at the Berlinale Series with its daring HBO Max show “Lust,” is developing high-end international dramas with Scandinavian creatives such as Pilou Asbæk, Ole Bornedal and Fenar Ahmad. The company is part of FremantleMedia.

Ahead of the Berlinale, Miso founders Peter Allen and Jonas Bose discussed with Variety about their ambition to find new voices and original ways to tell stories.

The banner, which just started shooting the third season of “Those Who Kill” and is about to begin filming season 3 of “Face to Face” with Lars Mikkelsen, recently shot “Blasted,” the first Norwegian sci-fi comedy, for Netflix. “Streamers have opened up new possibilities for genre,” said Allen.

“The series is now in post and is a mix of science fiction and comedy, with a lot of CGI,” added Allen. He and Bose said working with streaming series has also allowed them to explore new grounds. “Streamers can be braver because they have a global audiences so they’re not limited to a niche audience in a single market like broadcasters are,” said Allen.

Another series being currently developed is “A Marriage” which Pilou Asbæk, the famous Danish actor of “Borgen” and “Ghost in the Shell” is writing. “It’s a drama series about modern society, about a marriage and a divorce, and how your life isn’t always as expected,” said Bose about the project.

The pair said “A Marriage” and “Lust” illustrate their committment to work as closely as possible with talents, including actors, to come up with authentic stories that have a strong angle.

“Lust,” for instance, the original idea behind the Swedish original comedy series came from Helin (“The Bridge”), who got Åsa Kalmér, Dufvenius and Lundqvist involved. Miso then tapped Frans Milisic Wiklund to write the script in collaboration with the leading actresses who star as four middle-aged women in Stockholm struggling to keep their libidos alive in a sexually frustrating world.

The series’ development started nearly three years ago and filming was delayed because of Covid. “We spent quite a lot of money to make it safe and the fact that we were able to do it in these circumstances is a huge achievement,” said Bose.

“This path is a great way to get the actors involved in the creative process and give their performances a purpose,” said the producers. “It’s much easier that way.”

Allen said HBO was “brave when they jumped on this show” because of its radical way to tackle the sexuality of women in their 40’s. “It’s not that graphic but we’re showing the naked truth in a way, and that truth isn’t explicit. It’s about what’s on our mind, it’s about how you’re dealing with sex when you’re in your 40’s,” said Bose, adding that “sex is not a Swedish issue, we known for being free-minded and provocative.”

The producers said Miso Film has thrived with shows that have “new angles” and making “creatively brave choices.”

“We’ve done a lot of Nordic Noir shows and every time we try to push the boundaries in some way, we did it with “The Investigation,” where it could have been a graphic, horrifying story and we took another route and didn’t show the perpetrator at all,” said Allen.