‘A Little Life’ Review: Director Ivo van Hove Draws Blood and Tears at BAM

Through the second act of “A Little Life,” the titanic Ivo van Hove-directed play that premiered at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House on Oct. 20, the protagonist literally wears his trauma. After various flagellations, culminating in a suicide attempt, Jude (Ramsey Nasr) remains in the white button-down shirt that distinguishes him as a lawyer. It’s smeared in blood.

This is low on the list of provocations in “A Little Life,” adapted from Hanya Yanagihara’s 2015 novelistic doorstop by Koen Tachelet and playing stateside for the first time as part of the BAM Next Wave Festival. (Yanagihara writes in English; this production, which originated at Amsterdam’s Internationaal Theater, is in Dutch, with supertitles.) Indeed, the thrum of agonies throughout the work’s four-hour-plus running time grows so ever-present that one practically forgets, for long moments, that Jude is bloodied. His wounds are not, to him or to his intimates, news, and they cannot be healed. They must simply be left to weep.

Nasr excels in what is either a hell of a role or a role from hell. Jude, when we open, is one among a group of friends (Maarten Heijmans, Majd Mardo, and Edwin Jonker play his compatriots) killing time with loose talk and occasional parties. He’s set apart from the circle by physical maladies he’d prefer not to discuss, but he’s holding it together. His recent adoption by Harold (an excellent Jacob Derwig), his mentor, gives him a sense of familiar warmth, but its absence for too long has left him something of a shell. Mardo’s JB, a standout among the cast, refers to Jude as a “postman” — a Post-Man — and there is indeed something android about his flatness and refusal to engage deeply. But after being shaken out of the safe and protective routines of life by an abusive relationship, Jude loses whatever balance he’d struck. He’s reminded of various brutalities done to him in the past, and his secret self-harm habit blooms, toxically, into a desire for utter annihilation.

Yanagihara’s novel has been praised as well as pilloried for its use of outsized and graphic harm in order to push Jude to the limit. What Jude experiences in childhood, including many rapes and being intentionally run over by a car, is at the far end of human experience. I am very sympathetic to the view that Yanagihara is punishing her character, and her reader. And yet there seems no better place for operatic misery than the stage of an opera house. Put another way: What can seem at times uncomfortably like a thought experiment about the potential for human suffering gains heft and grounding here.

Van Hove’s by-now well-known willingness to pursue visual metaphor finds effective use here. The entire play transpires in a massive apartment that houses both kitchen and art studio, so other characters are often standing onstage, puttering and cooking or cleaning while Jude suffers. Their inability to help — although Harold tries, by slowly cleaning up Jude’s spent blood — is vivid, and appallingly frank. So, too, is our own helplessness; the play is presented in the round, and so we’re watching our peers watch Jude flail. Yanagihara punctuates a story of granular emotional realism with villainous characters who feel like fairy-tale archetypes; here, Jude’s three tormentors are all played by the imposing Hans Kesting (in present and in flashback to Jude’s childhood), lending a sense of the harms in his life as both having recognizable impact and a somewhat mystic origin at once. It translates and develops what Yanagihara wrote, if at times operating by brute force. There’s something gruesome and ungainly about “A Little Life” in any medium; van Hove’s treatment of it as the tragedy it is makes it undeniable, too.

Van Hove is notorious as a reinventor, finding new tones within familiar works like “The Crucible” or, controversially, “West Side Story.” Here, though, he’s astoundingly faithful to the spirit of the thing: Effectively every plot event in the 700-page-plus novel is here. And Nasr transmits the reader’s sense of Jude as only fully alive when moving himself towards death. For much of the play, video screens on either side of the stage depict street scenes of Manhattan, a reminder of the endless busy distraction that allows his friends to forget Jude’s damage for a while; when Jude prepares his razor for his ritual, what we see of New York City blurs into a soothing, burbling static. Then his screams of pain come.

What is depicted is, quite plainly, not being endorsed; a shattering testimony by Harold brings the play to a close, and expresses a sort of hope that those who stay might carry on. And, indeed, any romance that an uncareful reader might have brought to the story of penitent, suffering Jude is erased by what we’re literally shown. He’s in agony.

This would be beyond what any audience member could bear were there not some lightness, somewhere. And it’s there — Mardo, as a gifted and troubled painter, is an ebullient presence in the show’s early going, for instance. And a romance between Jude and his friend Willem has a certain joy that cannot be brooked or held back by all the limitations in Jude’s way. Deep into the second act, there comes a moment that reminded me of the van Hove-ish film auteur Xavier Dolan’s 2014 “Mommy,” in which the aspect ratio suddenly changes and characters seem, exhilaratingly, to be bursting beyond the screen. Nasr and Heijmans circle one another, with Willem doing increasingly silly dance moves to try to bring a smile to Jude’s face. Jude is new to this — intimacy that isn’t coerced or forced. And the house lights come up, bringing us all into this moment of breaking through or moving past. It’s like a wedding, for a moment, with the grandeur of the emotions we feel for these characters only enhanced by the pleasure of seeing ourselves watch them.

But it’s not to last: Old pains run deep. The beginnings of a laugh caught in my throat when, explaining to the remembered ghost of his case worker (Marieke Heebink), Jude explained his aversion to sex with Willem: “Not having sex — it is one of the best things about being an adult.” It’s a beautifully crafted line, a razor. What we see of Willem’s attempts to bring Jude pleasure obscure Jude from view: He’s on the bottom, within an obscuring couch that looks like a plywood coffin. All that extends into view is Jude’s fist, clenched in fear or frustration.

Can such a man, someone so trained to see the pleasures of life as bad and threatening, find solace? “A Little Life’s” answer is, balefully, no. But what might at times seem on the page a sort of tidy nihilism has a richness and texture onstage. The stage, and Jude’s wardrobe, are drenched with blood at different points throughout the evening. It’s a reminder of his suffering, and a difficult barrier to the squeamish and the sensitive. But it’s proof, too, that the work has a beating heart, and that it courses with the stuff of life.