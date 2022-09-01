Will Eisner’s Graphic Novel ‘A Contract With God’ Being Adapted Into Broadway Musical (EXCLUSIVE)

TEG+ has acquired the stage rights to Will Eisner’s graphic novel “A Contract With God” and is adapting it into a Broadway musical, with new and original songs written by Sam Hollander, Lisa Loeb, Matisyahu, Ryan Miller and Jill Sobule.

“A Contract With God,” first published in 1978, is commonly recognized as the very first graphic novel in history. The novel consists of four interweaving stories revolving around the lives of a group of New Yorkers who live in a fictional tenement house, many of whom are Jewish and/or immigrants. For the musical, all of the members of the songwriting team are Jewish musicians and composers. Writing and recording sessions on the musical will commence soon, with Hollander serving as music producer.

“When Vivek [Tiwary] sent me Will Eisner’s ‘A Contract With God,’ I was instantly floored,” Hollander said. “Getting the chance to bring this seminal graphic novel to the stage in collaboration with an iconic crew of my talented Jewish pals is just the greatest thrill ever. It’s an amazing way for us all to honor our heritage while bringing this story of the 1930’s New York immigrant struggle to a new audience.”

TEG+, led by author and theater producer Vivek J. Tiwary, is currently in the process of securing a book writer for the musical adaptation.

“For me, ‘A Contract With God’ was a formative ground zero for all my creative work,” Tiwary said. “I never met Will Eisner, and still he is one of the great mentors of my life. Like Will, I was born in New York City, a child of immigrants who grew up surrounded by immigrant dreams, both beautiful and frustrating. ‘A Contract with God’ helped me understand both New York City and myself. I’m thrilled to now work alongside this group of top-notch inspiring Jewish musicians to bring a stage production of ‘A Contract with God’ to both fans of the graphic novel and to inspire new audiences.”

“A Contract With God” joins the slate of Broadway bound adaptations at TEG+ alongside the recently announced “Harold and the Purple Crayon” with original songs by AJR. Additionally, TEG+ has acquired the film and TV rights to adapt the story of The Lazy Susans, a rock band of suburban moms. The company is also in development on the limited TV series “The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story.”