‘Shucked,’ Musical Comedy With Songs by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Heads to Broadway

“Shucked,” a musical comedy featuring songs by Grammy winners Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, will open on Broadway in the spring.

The show will play at the Nederlander Theatre with preview performances beginning March 8, 2023, ahead of opening night on April 4, 2023.

“Shucked” features a book by Robert Horn, who won a Tony in 2019 for adapting “Tootsie” for the stage, as well as a score by the Nashville songwriting team of Clark and McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards and 18 nominations.

Here’s the logline: “What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. ‘Shucked’ is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life.”

Horn, Clark and McAnally refer to “Shucked” as a “passion project.”

“There was something about this idea, this style of humor and this music, that kept this little engine going,” the trio said in a statement. “What will be on stage at the Nederlander is a story about how we all have the gift of heroism inside us, and about learning to open our hearts to those who are different than us so that growth can happen… and of course, about corn… because the basic thing that unity and acceptance need for survival, is a kernel of truth.”

The musical comedy will star John Behlmann (“Tootsie”), Kevin Cahoon (“The Who’s Tommy”), Andrew Durand (“Head Over Heels”), Caroline Innerbichler (“Frozen” North American Tour), Ashley D. Kelley (“Bella: An American Tall Tale”) and Alex Newell (“Once On This Island”). Additional casting is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (“Hairspray,” “The Piano Lesson”) will direct the Broadway production. It will feature choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland. Mike Bosner and Jason Owen are lead producers on the show, which is is being capitalized for up to $16 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The design team for “Shucked” consists of Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig designer), Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director),and Michael Passaro (production stage manager).