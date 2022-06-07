‘Sesame Street: The Musical’ to Premiere Off-Broadway (EXCLUSIVE)

Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover and more are New York City bound.

Rockefeller Productions and Sesame Workshop are teaming for “Sesame Street: The Musical,” a new Off-Broadway stage production adapted from the beloved children’s TV program, Variety has learned exclusively. Previews will start on Sept. 8, 2022, with opening night set for Sept. 22. The production will run at Theater Row, 410 West 42nd Street through Nov. 27, 2022.

Among the cuddly denizens of Sesame Street who will be showing up on stage are Abby Cadabby, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count and Gabrielle. Special guest stars from Broadway and beyond will join the gang, with the show featuring “Sesame Street’s” classic songs — plus new numbers created especially for this production. The show is directed and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

“Sesame Street” first aired in 1969 and is currently in its 53rd season in the U.S. It is seen in 150 countries and has won 11 Grammys and 214 Emmys, becoming the most honored children’s show in history.

“We are so honored and proud to partner with Sesame Workshop to bring ‘Sesame Street’s’ first original Off-Broadway musical, along with its iconic characters, to the stage,” said Rockefeller. “We believe it will be a production for children and fans of ALL ages to embrace and enjoy.”

“As the world begins to open up, families and fans are looking forward to live, high-quality in-person experiences with their favorite brands, and Sesame Workshop is answering the call with the expansion of our themed entertainment offerings,” said Jennifer Ahearn, vice president of strategic partnerships and themed entertainment at Sesame Workshop. “With its critically-acclaimed productions and keen eye for presenting beloved stories, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Rockefeller Productions on a stage show that will have the young and young-at-heart singing, dancing and celebrating with their Sesame Street friends.”

Rockefeller Productions focuses on family entertainment and has mounted productions such as “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation,” “Paddington Gets in a Jam” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.”