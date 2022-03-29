Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks Starring in Broadway Revival of ‘The Piano Lesson’

Samuel L. Jackson will return to Broadway in a new revival of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson.” He’s joined by a cast that includes “Tenet” star John David Washington and “The Peacemaker’s” Danielle Brooks. The show is something of a family affair for Jackson. LaTanya Richardson Jackson, the actor’s wife, will direct the show.

Jackson appeared in the 1990 original Broadway production, albeit in a different role. He was last seen on the Main Stem in 2011’s “The Mountaintop.” Jackson recently received an Honorary Oscar for his long career, which includes roles in “The Avengers,” “Pulp Fiction” and “A Time to Kill.”

Washington’s father, Denzel Washington, has been planning a film version of “The Piano Lesson.” Denzel Washington previously starred in the Oscar-winning adaptation of “Fences,” another Wilson play. Washington’s credits include “BlacKkKlansman” and “Malcolm & Marie.” He will next be seen in David O. Russell’s currently untitled cinematic happening.

Brooks has appeared in “Orange Is the New Black” and “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.” She is slated to star in the big screen adaptation of the musical version of “The Color Purple.”

Richardson Jackson, who has appeared in “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “A Raisin in the Sun,” is making her Broadway directorial debut and will be the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway. “The Piano Lesson” will begin performances on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the St. James Theatre.

“The Piano Lesson” is set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 1936 and follows a brother and sister locked in a feud over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors.