Pulitzer Prizes Include James Ijames for ‘Fat Ham,’ Raven Chacon for ‘Voiceless Mass’

James Ijames and Raven Chacon are among the recipients of the 2022 Pulitzer Prizes.
The prestigious Pulitzer Prizes honor achievements across journalism, literature, theater and music. This year’s recipients were announced this year’s Pulitzer Prize administrator, Associated Press vice president and global enterprise editor Marjorie Miller, at a press conference on Monday, hosted at Columbia University. The Prizes were voted on by a 19-person committee, headed by Katherine Boo of the New Yorker, Gail Collins of the New York Times and John Daniszewski of the Associated Press.
Ijames won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his drama “Fat Ham.” The critically-acclaimed play, which will receive a run at The Public Theater this summer, retells the story of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” at a Black southern family barbecue.
Chacon received the music prize for “Voiceless Mass,” his first composed organ and ensemble work.
The Pultzer Prize for Fiction went to Joshua Cohen for “The Netanyahus,” which tells the story of a Jewish historian who reviews the application of an Israeli scholar to teach at the school he works at. Andrea Elliot received the general nonfiction prize, for her book “Invisible Child,” which examines homelessness in New York through the eyes of a single girl named Dasani.
In addition to the main prizes, the Pulitzer Committee awarded a special citation to the journalists of Ukraine, for their reporting during the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.
Last year’s Pulitzer Prize winners included playwright and “P-Valley” showrunner Katori Hall, who won the drama prize for her comedy play “The Hot Wing King.” Novelist Louise Erdrich received the fiction prize for “The Night Watchman,” while the nonfiction prize went to David Zucchino for “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy.”
Here’s the complete list of 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners:
JOURNALISM AWARDS
Public Service
The Washington Post, Coverage of assault on the Capitol Building
Breaking News Reporting
Staff of the Miami Herald, Coverage of the Champlain Towers
Investigative Reporting
Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington, and Eli Murray, Tampa Bay Times, Investigation into hazards in Florida Battery Plant
Explanatory Reporting
Staff of Quanta Magazine and Natalie Wolchover, James Webb Space Telescope Reporting
Local Reporting
Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association and Cecilia Reyes of the Chicago Tribune, Chicago apartment fires story
National Reporting
Staff of the New York Times, Traffic stop reporting
International Reporting
Staff of the New York Times, Reporting of US airstrikes in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan
Feature Writing
Jennifer Senior, The Atlantic, “Twenty Years Gone: One Family’s Struggle to Make Sense of 9/11”
Commentary
Melinda Henneberger, The Kansas Star, Columns demanding justice for victims of police officer alleged to be a sexual predator.
Criticism
Salamishah Tillet, contributing critic at large, The New York Times
Editorial Writing
Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Luis Carrasco, Houston Chronicle, Editorials revealing voter suppression tactics in Texas
Illustrated Reporting and Commentary
Fahmida Azim, Anthony Del Col and Josh Adams, Insider, “How I escaped a Chinese internment camp”
Breaking News Photography
Marcus Yan, The Los Angeles Time, Photos of the U.S.’ departure of Afghanistan
Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and Jon Cherry, Photos of attack on U.S. Capitol
Feature Photography
Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and Danish Siddiqui, Reuters, Images of COVID’s toll on India
Audio Reporting
Staffs of Futuro Media and PRX, “Suave”
LETTERS, DRAMA AND MUSIC
Fiction
Joshua Cohen, “The Netanyahus”
Drama
James Ijames, “Fat Ham”
History
“Covered by Night,” Nicole Eustace and “Cuba: An American History,” by Ada Ferrer
Biography
Erin I. Kelly, “Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South”
Poetry
Diane Seuss, “Frank: Sonnets”
General Nonfiction
Andrea Elliot, “Invisible Child”
Music
Raven Chacon, “Voiceless Mass”
SPECIAL CITATION
The Journalists of Ukraine
(Pictured: James Ijames’ play “Fat Ham”)