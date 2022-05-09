Pulitzer Prizes Include James Ijames for ‘Fat Ham,’ Raven Chacon for ‘Voiceless Mass’

James Ijames and Raven Chacon are among the recipients of the 2022 Pulitzer Prizes.

The prestigious Pulitzer Prizes honor achievements across journalism, literature, theater and music. This year’s recipients were announced this year’s Pulitzer Prize administrator, Associated Press vice president and global enterprise editor Marjorie Miller, at a press conference on Monday, hosted at Columbia University. The Prizes were voted on by a 19-person committee, headed by Katherine Boo of the New Yorker, Gail Collins of the New York Times and John Daniszewski of the Associated Press.

Ijames won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his drama “Fat Ham.” The critically-acclaimed play, which will receive a run at The Public Theater this summer, retells the story of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” at a Black southern family barbecue.

Chacon received the music prize for “Voiceless Mass,” his first composed organ and ensemble work.

The Pultzer Prize for Fiction went to Joshua Cohen for “The Netanyahus,” which tells the story of a Jewish historian who reviews the application of an Israeli scholar to teach at the school he works at. Andrea Elliot received the general nonfiction prize, for her book “Invisible Child,” which examines homelessness in New York through the eyes of a single girl named Dasani.

In addition to the main prizes, the Pulitzer Committee awarded a special citation to the journalists of Ukraine, for their reporting during the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

Last year’s Pulitzer Prize winners included playwright and “P-Valley” showrunner Katori Hall, who won the drama prize for her comedy play “The Hot Wing King.” Novelist Louise Erdrich received the fiction prize for “The Night Watchman,” while the nonfiction prize went to David Zucchino for “Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy.”

Here’s the complete list of 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners:

JOURNALISM AWARDS

Public Service

The Washington Post, Coverage of assault on the Capitol Building

Breaking News Reporting

Staff of the Miami Herald, Coverage of the Champlain Towers

Investigative Reporting

Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington, and Eli Murray, Tampa Bay Times, Investigation into hazards in Florida Battery Plant

Explanatory Reporting

Staff of Quanta Magazine and Natalie Wolchover, James Webb Space Telescope Reporting

Local Reporting

Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association and Cecilia Reyes of the Chicago Tribune, Chicago apartment fires story

National Reporting

Staff of the New York Times, Traffic stop reporting

International Reporting

Staff of the New York Times, Reporting of US airstrikes in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan

Feature Writing

Jennifer Senior, The Atlantic, “Twenty Years Gone: One Family’s Struggle to Make Sense of 9/11”

Commentary

Melinda Henneberger, The Kansas Star, Columns demanding justice for victims of police officer alleged to be a sexual predator.

Criticism

Salamishah Tillet, contributing critic at large, The New York Times

Editorial Writing

Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Luis Carrasco, Houston Chronicle, Editorials revealing voter suppression tactics in Texas

Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

Fahmida Azim, Anthony Del Col and Josh Adams, Insider, “How I escaped a Chinese internment camp”

Breaking News Photography

Marcus Yan, The Los Angeles Time, Photos of the U.S.’ departure of Afghanistan

Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and Jon Cherry, Photos of attack on U.S. Capitol

Feature Photography

Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and Danish Siddiqui, Reuters, Images of COVID’s toll on India

Audio Reporting

Staffs of Futuro Media and PRX, “Suave”

LETTERS, DRAMA AND MUSIC

Fiction

Joshua Cohen, “The Netanyahus”

Drama

James Ijames, “Fat Ham”

History

“Covered by Night,” Nicole Eustace and “Cuba: An American History,” by Ada Ferrer

Biography

Erin I. Kelly, “Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South”

Poetry

Diane Seuss, “Frank: Sonnets”

General Nonfiction

Andrea Elliot, “Invisible Child”

Music

Raven Chacon, “Voiceless Mass”

SPECIAL CITATION

The Journalists of Ukraine

(Pictured: James Ijames’ play “Fat Ham”)