‘The Music Man’ With Hugh Jackman Extends Broadway Run

Hugh Jackman isn’t leaving River City just yet.

“The Music Man” is extending its Broadway run and will now play its “positively final performance” on Jan. 15, 2023. The hit musical was set to end its run on Jan. 1, but producers prolonged its final curtain call due to popular demand.

The revival, which stars Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will have played 374 regular and 46 preview performances by the time it takes its final bow. After several COVID-related delays, “The Music Man” began preview performances in 2021 and officially opened in early 2022.

“The hunger of audiences for our show continues unabated. We are grateful to Hugh and Sutton and our entire glorious company for agreeing to add these additional 16 performances,” says producer Kate Horton. “The joy they bring to audiences night after night is incredible to witness and we know this ‘The Music Man’ will be remembered long after the final curtain comes down. If we could go on forever, we would.”

Tony winner Jerry Zaks directed “The Music Man,” a new version of Meredith Wilson’s classic musical about a con man’s attempt to pull a fast one on a naive midwestern town. The production generated mixed reviews, but it became a big hit with audiences. During its run at the Winter Garden Theatre, ticket sales broke box office records a total of 48 times.

“The Music Man” producers Barry Diller, David Geffen and Horton also worked to make the price of admission affordable to the masses by offering 10,000 tickets priced at $20 to New York City students, their families and their teachers.