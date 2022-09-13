‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs

It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable.

“The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden.

The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46 preview performances by the time it takes its final bow.

“We are so proud of our extraordinary company, led by Hugh and Sutton, for their tireless work in bringing joy to our audiences night after night,” Kate Horton, the show’s producer said. “I am thrilled that Hugh and Sutton will continue to create their unique magic to the stage right through to the end of 2022 so that we can properly close out what has been a triumphant year for our entire industry. Most of all, we are endlessly grateful for the faith and support of our audiences, whose love affair with our show has weathered even the most complicated circumstances a global pandemic could throw our way. We wish this ride could last forever but, alas, all good things must come to an end.”

“The Music Man” was directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks. Reviews were mixed, but the show was a huge hit with fans. It was originally intended to open in 2020 before COVID scrambled those plans.

Jackman is currently earning Oscar buzz for his star turn in Florian Zeller’s “The Son,” which will open in theaters in December after playing at the Venice and Toronto film festivals.