Matthew Broderick Missing ‘Plaza Suite’ After Testing Positive for COVID

One of the biggest hits on Broadway is down a star.

Matthew Broderick will miss an unspecified number of performances of “Plaza Suite” after testing positive for COVID-19. A second test confirmed the diagnosis. Sarah Jessica Parker, Broderick’s wife and co-star, tested negative and will perform on Tuesday.

“Everyone wishes [Broderick] a speedy recovery,” a spokesperson for the production said in a statement.

“Plaza Suite” is a revival of Neil Simon’s classic stage show. It follows three distinct stories told in three acts — the only link is that they unfold in the same capacious room of the Plaza Hotel.

“Plaza Suite” was originally intended to debut in 2020, but COVID closures scuttled those plans. Reviews for the show have been mixed, with some critics decrying the creaky source material. Variety’s Daniel D’Addario was largely positive about the production, writing, “Parker and Broderick provoke, alienate and woo one another, and provide a strong argument for a playwright whose work seems next-to-impossible to subvert.”

Broadway shows have instituted strict COVID protocols, but the virus has been a recurring issue for nearly every production. Major stars like Hugh Jackman (“The Music Man”) and Patti LuPone (“Company”) have all had to miss shows after testing positive for COVID-19 and productions such as “Aladdin” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” have had to cancel performances after outbreaks hit their teams.

Broderick and Parker may have made their names in films like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and shows like “Sex and the City,” but they have made a point of frequently returning to the stage in productions like “The Producers” or “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”