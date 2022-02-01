Martin McDonagh’s ‘Hangmen’ Will Premiere on Broadway Two Years After COVID Closure

Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen,” an early casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, will at long last have its Broadway premiere.

The show will begin performances Friday, April 8 and open Thursday, April 21 for a limited 10-week engagement. “Hangmen” was in previews in 2020 when coronavirus upended life, forcing Broadway theaters to close for over a year and bringing the live events business to its knees. It never even made it to its official opening night of March 19, 2020. When the show’s producers initially announced that the production would shutter, it seemed as though the cost of remounting the play would prove too great and Broadway crowds would never get a look at McDonagh’s latest. There are a few changes in the cast, however.

“Hangmen” was initially supposed to star Mark Addy of “Game of Thrones” and “Full Monty” fame and “Downton Abbey” actor Dan Stevens. Instead, Addy’s role of Harry, a local British hangman who finds himself without a job on the day hanging is abolished, will be played by David Threlfall, best known for his work in the London and Broadway productions of “Nicholas Nickleby.” He will be joined by Addy’s “Game of Thrones” co-star Alfie Allen, who will be making his Broadway debut.

“Hangmen” also features Tracie Bennett, Owen Campbell, Jeremy Crutchley, Gaby French, Josh Goulding, John Hodgkinson, Richard Hollis, John Horton, Olivier Award, Andy Nyman and Ryan Pope. Additional cast members include Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy.

The show unfolds in Harry’s small pub in the North of England in the mid-1960s, where he has become something of a local celebrity. The pub is swarmed by reporters and pub regulars, who are dying to hear Harry’s reaction to the news that hanging has been abolished, when an intriguing stranger, Mooney, from London — with a very different wardrobe and motive — enters their world.

Matthew Dunster will once again direct, as he did the show’s world premiere at London’s Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 and move to the West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre in 2016 where it went on to win the Olivier Award for best play. “Hangmen” made its U.S. Premiere at Off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company on Jan. 18, 2018, where it played a sold-out engagement through March 7, 2018.

McDonagh is known for his violent, frequently funny dissections of humanity. His incisive style has been on display in films such as “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “In Bruges” and in plays such as “The Pillowman” and “The Beauty Queen of Leenane.”