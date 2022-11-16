Jessica Chastain to Star in Broadway Play ‘A Doll’s House’

Jessica Chastain will return to Broadway to star in “A Doll’s House,” a modern version of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark play.

Jamie Lloyd (“Betrayal,” “Cyrano de Bergerac”) is directing the “radical new production,” as it’s described in press materials, with playwright Amy Herzog revamping the script. Chastain will be playing Nora Helmer in the upcoming production of “A Doll’s House.”

Originally staged in Denmark in 1879, the three-act play centers on a housewife who becomes disillusioned with her controlling husband. The show explores themes of sexism, gender dynamics and women’s rights.

“When I sat down with the brilliant Jamie Lloyd five years ago to discuss a possible collaboration, I was over the moon when we decided on ‘A Doll’s House,'” Chastain said in a statement. “We were set to start rehearsals in London in April 2020, but little did we know what the world — and a pandemic — had in store for us.”

She continued, “While home in New York, walking around the empty theater district made my heart hurt. New York has been my home for over 20 years and it’s immensely important to me to take care of this city and support my artist neighbors. So, I couldn’t be happier to play Nora in ‘A Doll’s House’ on Broadway! I’m very excited to work with Jamie and the incredible Amy Herzog in this city that formed me. I hope in the future to work in the West End but for now I can’t wait to be together with all of the wonderful people of New York and my artistic community on Broadway.”

Chastain, who recently won the best actress Oscar for portraying the title character in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” previously appeared on Broadway in 2012’s revival of “The Heiress.” She can currently be seen in Netflix’s crime drama “The Good Nurse” and will appear next as country music legend Tammy Wynette in Showtime’s limited series “George & Tammy” opposite Michael Shannon as George Jones.

Production dates, theater, ticketing information, creative team and additional casting for “A Doll’s House” will be announced at a later date.

The Jamie Lloyd Company production of “A Doll’s House” is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Wessex Grove.