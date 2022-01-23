‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Star James Snyder Fired From Broadway Show After Independent Investigation

James Snyder, the star of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” has been fired from the hit Broadway play in the wake of a cast member complaint about the actor’s conduct.

The producers of the stage show said they launched a third-party independent investigation after they received a complaint about Snyder on Nov. 19, 2021. The complaint was filed by Diane Davis, who plays Ginny Potter, the wife of Snyder’s character, Harry Potter. She will be taking a leave of absence for an unknown period of time. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation’s completion, but his contract has now been terminated after the results were released.

“Ms. Davis has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence,” the show’s producers said in a statement. “Out of respect for her privacy — and to maintain the integrity of the investigation — we will make no further comment regarding the matter.”

Representatives for Snyder did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. In addition to playing the lead role in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” Snyder appeared in the Broadway productions of “If/Then,” “Cry Baby” and “In Transit.” His other credits include film and television work such as “She’s the Man,” “Pretty Persuasion,” “The Gingerbread Man,” and guest roles on “Gilmore Girls” and “Without a Trace.”

“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,'” the show’s producers added. “This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported.”