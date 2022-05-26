‘Into the Woods,’ Featuring Sara Bareilles, Heading to Broadway

A star-studded production of “Into the Woods” is heading to Broadway.

Following its buzzy, sold-out run at New York City Center, Encore’s production of “Into the Woods” is transferring to the Great White Way. This production, dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim, will mark the show’s first time on Broadway in 20 years.

The fantasy musical will play at the St. James Theater for a limited, eight-week engagement. Previews will begin on June 28, with opening night set for July 10.

Sara Bareilles is reprising her role as the Baker’s Wife alongside Brian D’Arcy James, who is replacing Neil Patrick Harris as the Baker. Gavin Creel is also returning the Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince. Newcomers to the production include Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella and Joshua Henry as Rapunzel’s Prince. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

“Into the Woods” first premiered on Broadway in 1987. The show, a mash-up of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, won three Tony Awards, including best Score and book. Rob Marshall adapted the fairy-tale musical into a feature film in 2014, led by Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, Anna Kendrick and Chris Pine.

Lear deBessonet is directing this version of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” with music direction by Rob Berman and The Encores Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

The “Into the Woods” creative team includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Andrea Hood (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann (co-sound designers), James Ortiz (puppet design), and Cookie Jordan (hair, wigs and makeup design).