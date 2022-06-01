‘Death of a Salesman’ Returns to Broadway With Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce

Arthur Miller’s classic play “Death of a Salesman” is returning to Broadway this fall.

“The Wire” actor Wendell Pierce and Sharon D. Clarke (a current Tony nominee for “Caroline, or Change”) will reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman in the revival, which will be told for the first time on Broadway from the perspective of an African American family.

“Death of a Salesman” will run at the Hudson Theatre for only 17 weeks, starting on Sept. 19. Set in 1940s New York, the two-act tragedy centers on traveling salesman Willy Loman as his career and mental state decline.

Per a press release, “This powerful interpretation of Miller’s classic drama illuminates the dark underbelly of the American Dream and its elusive promise of equality and opportunity for all.”

A new cast of supporting actors are joining the New York production, led by André De Shields (“Hadestown”) and Khris Davis. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Miranda Cromwell, who won a 2020 Olivier Award for the play’s London production alongside Marianne Elliott, will direct the upcoming “Death of a Salesman.” Elliott, who recently brought a gender-swapped version of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” to Broadway, is staying on board as a producer. Additional producers include Cindy Tolan, Harper Productions and Kwame Kwei-Armah.

Elia Kazan directed the original “Death of a Salesman,” which premiered on Broadway in 1949. In addition to winning six Tony Awards, it also landed a Pulitzer Prize for drama. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revisits, three of which won the Tony Award for best revival.