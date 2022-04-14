Broadway Licensing Buys Stage Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Broadway Licensing has acquired Stage Rights, an independent theatrical publisher and licensing company.

Stage Rights joins the Broadway Licensing family of imprints alongside Dramatists Play Service and Playscripts, helping the theater-maker expand its reach and range of offerings. Founded in 2000 and based in Los Angeles, Stage Rights provides stage performance rights for a wide range of plays and musicals to theater companies, schools and other producing organizations across the country and internationally. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stage Rights and its catalog of shows into the Broadway Licensing family” said Sean Cercone, president and CEO of Broadway Licensing. “Our unique approach to licensing continues to create increased value and opportunity for our authors while also expanding the reach of the titles we represent into all corners of the globe. It is exciting to have the incredibly talented Roger Bean and the amazing shows he has written and represents join us in our quest to make everyone a theatre person.”

Stage Rights’ catalog includes over 240 titles including “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” “Desperate Measures,” “The Book of Merman” and “Honky Tonk Angels.” Stage Rights has partnered with NYC’s Red Bull Theater for a New Play Festival and with the Southeastern Theatre Conference for the Ready to Publish Award in an effort to produce new work.

“Stage Rights has always tried to find interesting and inventive ways to bring the shows in our catalog to the attention of theaters and their audiences,” said Roger Bean, president of Stage Rights. “I think we’re honoring that idea by becoming part of the family at Broadway Licensing. Their commitment to theater as an art form is admirable, and the depth and strength of their marketing will help the titles in the Stage Rights catalog soar to new heights.”