BMG Launches ‘Punk Rock Girl,’ Its First Musical in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

BMG is ramping up its development of new stage musicals in both the U.S., with its first production “Punk Rock Girl!,” and in Germany, following the successful run of its first musical, “Ku’damm 56.”

“Punk Rock Girl!” is the debut developmental theatrical production from BMG in the U.S., in partnership with New York-based theatrical company Lively McCabe Entertainment. It features a score of songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands from the BMG catalog, including Blondie, P!nk, Avril Lavigne, Pat Benatar and Sleater-Kinney, along with the title song, the Dead Milkmen’s 1988’s “Punk Rock Girl”; the full tracklist appears below. Plans call for the musical to be marketed to high schools, community, and regional professional theaters, with a film adaptation in the works.

Concord Theatricals will serve as the exclusive distributor and selling agent of the production, as well as handle all sales/marketing and licensing efforts throughout the U.S.

According to the announcement, the musical follows 16-year-old Angela Quivers, a perfectionist who doesn’t take chances and feels like there is no place she belongs until she meets another teenager, Proxi, who introduces her to the world of grungy guitars, shocking secrets, and big, loud, messy emotions. A musical about a young person finding a community and creating her tribe. “Punk Rock Girl!” is a noisy celebration of all things raw and ragged, trashy, and heartfelt, familiar, and alien.

It recently had a first run of performances at the Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, Long Island. The local theatre produced the show, with book and arrangements by Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis (“Be More Chill”), directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (“Book of Mormon”), with co-arrangements and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki (“The Lightning Thief”).

Three additional upcoming musicals from BMG and Lively McCabe include “May We All,” a country music-themed production in partnership with the duo Florida Georgia Line opening in Nashville this June, as well as a new wave-themed musical and a holiday-themed musical, with several more BMG productions in early stages of development.

Concurrently, BMG in Germany has seen its musical production of “Ku’damm 56” have its initial run extended following more than 100 performances, selling over 120,000 tickets. The musical, written by BMG-signed songwriters Peter Plate and Ulf Leo Sommer together with Grimme Award-winning author of the story, Annette Hess, is a musical adaptation of the German TV drama series. The show opened in the 1,700-capacity Theater des Westens in November 2021.

BMG EVP Dominique Casimir said, “Ku’damm 56 marked a steep learning curve for us, but the results speak for themselves and show our commitment to working with our artist and songwriter clients in every area of their careers.”

BMG’s director of theatrical Elyse Cogan said, “Using the iconic BMG catalog to develop content in the theater space is a new and creative way to help to secure the legacies of BMG artists and songwriters. Live stage has the potential to reach more diverse and multi-generational audiences. BMG looks forward to developing more new partnerships and relationships within the Theater world.”

Punk Rock Girl! song list: Avril Lavigne – ‘Complicated,’ ‘I’m With You’, ‘Sk8er Boi’; Blondie – ‘Call Me’, ‘Rip Her To Shreds’, ‘One Way Or Another’; Sleater Kinney – ‘Words and Guitar’, ‘Surface Envy’, ‘I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone’; Dead Milkmen – ‘Punk Rock Girl’; Katy Perry – ‘E.T.’; Pat Benatar – ‘All Fired Up’; Pink – ‘Try’; Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Area 52’.