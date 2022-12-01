Aaron Tveit Returning to Broadway’s ‘Moulin Rouge’ in 2023

Broadway darling Aaron Tveit is returning to Broadway in January, reprising his Tony-winning role as Christian in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

But don’t get too excited, chickens. Tveit’s homecoming is going to be brief; he will only be back at the Al Hirshfeld Theatre for a 12-week limited engagement, beginning on Jan. 17, 2023. Derek Klena will return to the role, a charming young composer who goes to Paris and falls in love with a cabaret star named Satine, on April 11.

Producers of “Moulin Rouge” announced several other casting changes to come. David Harris and André Ward will join the company in the roles of The Duke of Monroth and Toulouse-Lautrec, respectively, starting on Feb. 7. Sahr Ngaujah, who received a Tony Award nomination for creating the role of Toulouse-Lautrec, plays his final performance on Feb. 5, while Declan Bennett plays his final performance as The Duke of Monroth on Jan. 15. The role will be played by Dylan Paul from Jan. 17 through Feb. 5.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” the stage version of Baz Luhrmann’s beloved film, opened on Broadway in 2019 with Tveit and Karen Olivo (as Satine) in the lead roles. The crowd-pleasing jukebox musical, which features songs by Elton John, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Tina Turner, Madonna and dozens more, is directed by Alex Timbers and has a book by John Logan.

During its first year on Broadway, the production was suspended due to COVID. As a result, the Tony Awards were delayed to 2021, but when the ceremony finally took place, “Moulin Rouge” swept with 14 Tony nominations and 10 wins.