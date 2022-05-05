Timothée Chalamet Play ‘4000 Miles’ Canceled at London’s Old Vic

We’ll have to wait a while longer for Timothée Chalamet’s West End debut.

“4000 Miles,” the play that was to be headlined by the “Dune” star, has been canceled at the Old Vic two years after its debut was thwarted by the pandemic. The theater confirmed the cancellation to ticketholders on Thursday, offering credit with the venue or full refunds.

A statement from the historic London theater reads: “Following its postponement due to the pandemic, and despite an enormous amount of effort from all involved, we have now sadly and reluctantly concluded that we are unable to reschedule the show at a time possible for everyone involved.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this point and despite two years of trying hard to make it work, it has proved impossible. We’re sorry not to have better news, and we want to thank you for your continued patience and understanding,” continues the statement. “It’s hard to believe that it’s almost two years to the day that we should have been stepping onto The Old Vic stage for the first preview to share our show with an extremely eager audience (‘4000 Miles’ was one of the top-selling shows ever to be scheduled at this theater).”

Chalamet’s U.K. fans had been holding out hope that “4000 Miles” would be rescheduled after the Old Vic’s artistic director Matthew Warcus said in April 2020 that the org was trying to line up new dates for the Amy Herzog play, which was set to star Chalamet alongside Dame Eileen Atkins.

Chalamet, who has been filming “Wonka” in the U.K., was set to make his West End debut on April 6, 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic closed theaters. The production had been fully rehearsed when lockdown started.

“4000 Miles” played Off-Broadway in 2011 and 2012, and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2013. It turns on the story of Leo (Chalamet), a 21-year-old who sets out on a cycling trip across the U.S. After weeks of radio silence, he makes a surprise appearance on the doorstep of his 91-year-old grandmother (Atkins). With his life just starting and hers nearly ended, their griefs collide.