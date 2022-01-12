Curtains for ‘ Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)’ at London’s West End – Global Bulletin

THEATER

The ongoing omicron wave in the U.K. has claimed another victim, with the producers of acclaimed play “Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)” at the Criterion Theatre on London’s West End theater district deciding to end its run on Feb. 6 instead of Apr. 17.

A statement issued by the production said that the decision “is due to lack of audiences throughout the West End following the government’s implementation of Plan B Covid restrictions.”

“I am incredibly sad to say that @pandpsortof will have to close at the @CriTheatre on February 6th. Since plan b was introduced by the government audiences stopped coming to the West End and we can no longer sustain the enormous losses. Please come and see us before we close,” tweeted producer David Pugh.

However, there are plans to tour the production for 60 weeks from September before it returns to the West End.

“Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of),” by Isobel McArthur, is an irreverent, affectionate, all-female retelling of Jane Austen’s iconic love story.

CJ ENM‘s globally-successful Korean guessing game show format, “I Can See Your Voice,” has been renewed by Antena 3 for a second season in Spain, after becoming a ratings hit in its first season. Produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Spain, “I Can See Your Voice” is a mystery music guessing game show, where contestants need to guess whether a mystery singer is a good singer or bad singer without actually hearing them sing, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip sync performances. Locally named “Veo cómo cantas,” and hosted by Manel Fuentes, season 1 premiered in Sept. 2021 with market share of 16.9% and 1.7 million viewership.

The call for entries is now open for RX France‘s 2022 MipFormats International Pitch in Cannes, to be held for the first time with sponsor Fox Entertainment’s in-house unscripted studio, Fox Alternative Entertainment. Five finalists will be invited to pitch their formats on stage at the Palais des Festivals to a jury comprising a mix of Fox executives and industry experts. In addition to a $5000 prize for development, the winning format will be pitched to global buyers by Fox Alternative Entertainment as part of Fox’s $100 million International Unscripted Format Fund. Pitches can be entered here.

MipFormats is part of the MipTV Spring International Television Content Market to be held in-person in Cannes, France Apr. 4-6.