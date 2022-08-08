‘Peaky Blinders’ Show Preview, UB40, Beverley Knight Performances to Feature in Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony

A sequence from an upcoming “Peaky Blinders” stage show and a performance from legendary local band UB40 are amongst the highlights of closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The sequence from U.K.-wide theater show “Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby,” will be staged at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Aug. 8, with a special performance of a newly-commissioned track from Laura Mvula, inspired by Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand,” which is used as the TV show’s theme song. Written and adapted for the stage by creator Steven Knight, and choreographed and directed by Rambert’s artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer, the theater production will receive its world premiere at Birmingham Hippodrome on Sept. 27 as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

Under the guidance of creative directors Amber Rimell and Bronski from TAWBOX, the ceremony will showcase the region’s musical talent past, present and future, including Apache Indian, Beverley Knight, Dexys, Goldie, Jacob Banks, Jaykae, Jorja Smith, Laura Mvula, Ash, Mahalia, Musical Youth, Neelam Gill, Panjabi MC, Raza Hussain, Talulah-Eve, The Selecter and UB40.

Featuring set design from Misty Buckley, Birmingham’s multicultural legacy will be woven into Monday’s show, with including a journey through the changing faces of the city, alongside tributes to Wolverhampton’s 1980s street art scene and a look at the Broad St music venue and how it inspired music and fashion globally.

Chief creative officer of Birmingham 2022, Martin Green, said: “With this closing ceremony, we wanted to create a spectacular line-up of global artists from the West Midlands for an exhilarating musical production to conclude an unforgettable 11 days of sport and culture. The medley of high-octane performances will celebrate the vibrant energy and cultural heritage of this incredible city, as we bring these spectacular home games to a fitting end.”

The closing ceremony will also include a formal handover to the state of Victoria, Australia, who will be the hosts for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. It will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer.