‘Grease The Musical’ London Cast Dedicates Show Run to Olivia Newton-John

The cast of “Grease The Musical” at London’s West End have dedicated the run of the show to Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday.

Newton-John was known for playing Sandy in the 1978 film and John Travolta played Danny Zuko.

After Tuesday evening’s performance, Olivia Moore, who plays Sandy in the show’s current run, spoke to the audience against a giant backdrop of Newton-John.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am sure you have all heard the incredibly sad news that Olivia Newton-John passed away yesterday evening,” Moore said.

“She of course played Sandy in the film and she is an icon who has inspired countless young performers across the world, especially all of us in this company. It is a huge honor to follow in Olivia’s footsteps each night and perform those songs that she made world-famous with millions of fans that continue to celebrate her incredible talent,” Moore added. “We are dedicating our run of ‘Grease’ to Olivia’s memory and all that she stood for.”

Moore also said that a collection drive for Breast Cancer Support, a charity focused on preventing and tackling the disease for which Newton-John raised much awareness, was being held at the exits to the theater.

The ‘Grease’ musical follows the Burger Palace Boys and the Pink Ladies as they navigate the trials and tribulations of their senior year at Rydell High. Transfer student Sandy Dumbrowski speaks of her whirlwind summer romance with heartthrob Danny Zuko. Little does Sandy know that Danny’s also at Rydell High.

“Grease The Musical,” directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, plays at London’s Dominion Theatre through Oct. 29.