‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’ Extends San Diego Run, Cast Celebrates Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

San Diego’s The Old Globe has announced an extension of Aditya Chopra’s “Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical” due to popular demand. The Broadway-bound production has been extended for one week and will now play through Oct. 23, 2022.

Chopra’s U.S. stage musical reimagining of his immensely popular 1995 Bollywood film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” commonly abbreviated to DDLJ, addresses the need for cultural unification in a divided world.

Shoba Narayan plays Simran, a young Indian American woman whose future is set via an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend. But when she convinces her strict father that she should spend a summer of freedom and fun in Europe, she falls for the charming Rog (Austin Colby), and her plans go out the window.

The extended South Asian origin cast is celebrating the opportunity accorded to them on a mainstream stage in the U.S.

Irvine Iqbal, who plays Simran’s father Baldev, said: “When the South Asian community is one of the largest ethnic minority groups in the U.S., why would we not ensure that our theaters reflect this demographic and see that musicals proportionately cast South Asian actors? Isn’t this the world we live in today? It’s increasingly clear that audiences are becoming more diverse and expect to see themselves reflected on our stages.”

Rupal Pujara, who plays Simran’s mother Lajjo, said: “ ‘Come Fall In Love’ is updating the beloved classic, ‘DDLJ,’ by expanding the narrative of its female characters. In this version, Lajjo is not only a devoted wife and mother – she’s also strong, soulful and fiercely witty. This production is a step forward for South Asian women. It makes space for more of our stories to be seen by larger audiences.”

Kinshuk Sen, who plays Kuljit – Simran’s husband to be – said: “Being from Delhi, but having lived and worked in the U.S. now for almost a decade, I have almost always been the lone person of color, let alone the only Indian person, in every circle I have been a part of. So, to be a part of a team where my voice is being represented and heard, and that too positively and accurately, means the world to me.

Vishal Vaidya, who plays Ajit, Kuljit’s father, said: “South Asian Americans have never really had a show that can also be a training ground for new talent, and I find great hope in the idea younger artists will see this show and feel that, finally, they belong in this industry.”

Meanwhile, Sonya Venugopal, who is in the ensemble, described the show’s representation as “a huge milestone,” fellow cast member Nika Lindsay talked it up as “a dream come true” and “nothing short of ground breaking.” Cast members Neha Dharmapuram and Caleb Mathura also expressed similar sentiments.