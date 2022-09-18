How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

After lying in state in Westminster Hall for five days, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. local time. World leaders have gathered ahead of the state funeral as others flock to England to pay respects to the fallen monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchildren gathered for a vigil on Saturday to mourn ahead of the state funeral. The royals were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; and Prince Edward’s children, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn. King Charles III and his siblings paid respects in Westminster on Friday.

The Queen’s lying-in-state will conclude at 6:30 a.m. on Monday. Four hours later, a group of bearers will lift her coffin onto the same gun carriage employed for the funerals of George V, George VI, Queen Victoria and Winston Churchill. The Queen will be transferred from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, where the funeral ceremony will be held.

After remarks by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland, the nation will observe a two-minute silence before closing the service.

The Queen will then be transferred to Windsor, where a committal service will be held at St. George’s Chapel at 4 p.m.

Some global news outlets have described the scramble to cover the Queen’s funeral as “mayhem,” with an unprecedented number of broadcasters fending for real estate and bandwidth as they gather in a single location.

Watch a live stream of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral below: