Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Nordics Leadership Team

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has unveiled its leaderships in the Nordics, including Pil Gundelach Brandstrup, who will be in charge of all content and planning across the region. Brandstrup will also continue leading content for Denmark.

Other key appointments include Magnus Vatn, Axel Eriksson and Katja Santala who will continue as country content leads, with Lina Friman continuing to head up planning, reporting to Brandstrup.

Roni Patel will be responsible for content licensing; Kasper Kryger will be responsible for the ad sales business in the region; Jesper Steenberg will be responsible for the new consolidated distribution team; Tore Fredrik Dreyer will head up distribution for theatrical, games and home entertainment; and Jessie Ross Skarvad will be responsible for marketing and publicity of theatrical, games and home entertainment.

Christina Sulebakk, who was elevated to general manager for Warner Bros. Discovery in June, said the Nordics “is a highly developed media market” where the company ranks as “one of the leading media businesses in the region, reaching millions of people every day with high-quality content and products.”

” In the past few months, I have had the pleasure of meeting so many talented people, and I am confident that Warner Bros. Discovery will grow into an even stronger corporation in the years ahead,” Sulebakk said.

Morten Johannessen will continue to oversee the sports operation across the Nordics. Among the executives set to depart the companies are Sanny Ekstrand, the SVP of operations and Johan Mannerhill, the general manager in the Nordics for home entertainment & games.