‘Tokyo Vice’ Season 2 at HBO Max Casts Takayuki Suzuki (EXCLUSIVE)

Takayuki Suzuki has joined “Tokyo Vice” Season 2 at HBO Max in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively.

The drama series debuted in April 2022 and was renewed for a second season in June. It is inspired by Jake Adelstein’s memoir of the same name. Ansel Elgort stars as Adelstein, an American living in Japan who becomes a reporter covering the Tokyo Metropolitan police beat.

Suzuki will star in the series as Masahito Ohno. Described as “a brilliant and charming architect, Ohno is a client at the hostess club at the heart of season two. Slowly he’s pulled into the underworld that lies behind the club, and finds himself faced with a terrible choice.”

This will be the second American television role of Suzuki’s career. He previously appeared in one episode of the Apple sci-fi series “Invasion.” He is known for his roles in Japanese shows like “Gommenne Seishun” and “Please Love The Useless Me,” as well as the “High&Low” franchise. He has also been in films like “The Outsider” at Netflix and “Safeguard.”

He is repped by Buchwald and Asian Cinema Entertainment.

Along with Elgort, the first season of “Tokyo Vice” also starred Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu, and Tomohisa Yamashita.

J.T. Rogers created the series and also serves as executive producer. Michael Mann directed the pilot and is an executive producer, along with Alan Poul, Adelstein, Elgort, Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton, Watanabe, Kayo Washio, and John Lesher. Endeavor Content is the studio.